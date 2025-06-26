Babangida Backs New Arewa Movement, Calls for Strong Voices for Northern Nigeria

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retired), has expressed support for the development of Northern Nigeria, saying the region needs strong and credible voices to promote its growth and protect its interests.

He made this statement during a visit from officials of the Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative, led by its Chairman of the Board of Trustees and former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa. The visit took place at Babangida’s Hilltop Residence in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday.

General Babangida commended the idea behind the Arewa Cohesion Movement and pledged his support.

He said that the North urgently needs a group like this, especially one led by respected figures such as Alhaji Bafarawa and the group’s Director General, Dr. Abdullahi Idris.

He encouraged the movement’s leaders to remain committed to defending both the North’s interests and Nigeria’s overall unity and progress.

In his remarks, Alhaji Bafarawa said the movement was established to provide a strong voice for Northern Nigeria, particularly in national matters.

He announced that the movement would be officially launched in Kaduna on July 10, 2025, and asked for General Babangida’s blessings and support.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Bafarawa said both the North and the entire country need peace and better democratic practices to improve citizens’ lives.

He urged Nigerians to avoid blaming any single region for the country’s problems, emphasizing the importance of unity among leaders and citizens.

“We visited to check on the health of our leader and seek his advice on how to move Nigeria forward,” Bafarawa said. “We must help ourselves not just the government. If there is peace, Nigerians will sleep well. That’s why we are here.”

He added that General Babangida had given his blessing to the movement and promised continued guidance.

Bafarawa emphasized the need for unity and peace, stressing that a functional democracy requires opposition. “I am on a political sabbatical. I am not in APC, PDP, or any political party. I am focused on positive politics that helps people understand the real issues. If we support anyone, they must first show us a clear plan for solving problems,” he said.

He rejected regional blame for Nigeria’s challenges. “If your head or eyes are in pain, your whole body feels it. This idea of blaming the North or South doesn’t help anyone. We must work together to ensure Nigeria remains united,” he concluded.

Also speaking, the movement’s Director General, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, said Arewa Cohesion was formed to promote unity and development in the North.

He pointed to the country’s ongoing security challenges and said it was time for collective action to bring positive change. He thanked General Babangida for his support and commitment to the initiative.