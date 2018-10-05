Automatic Senate Tickets, Oshiomhole and the governors’ rage

It is of course globally accepted that the legislature is an essential arm
of the presidential system of government. In fact, to many scholars, of all
the arms of government in a democracy, the legislature is considered the
most critical for effective governance. The reasons for this assumption may
not be unconnected with the fact that of the three arms of government, the
legislature is the most democratic in its process of decision making.
Yes, unlike the executive for instance, a good legislature, not the Bukola
Saraki – led type, always takes its stance after an exhaustive deliberative
process by hearing the opinions of all interested members on the issue.
Second, the legislature is also considered the most democratic of all the
arms of government because each of its members represents one constituency
in the country.
Agreed, as critical as the federal legislature or the National Assembly is
to our democracy especially in the area of lawmaking and over sighting, for
such an institution to be useful to the people in the day-to-day governance
and long-term national development, it must develop the capacity for
carrying out its constitutional assignments. Unfortunately because of our
chequered experience with democracy – no thanks to the military – our
country as much as we cherish democratic rule has not really developed its
legislative institution.
If you recall, of all the arms of government, the legislature was always
the first casualty of every military intervention in the nation’s political
life. Whereas the executive subsisted and the judiciary was tolerated in
military regimes, there was not even a disdainful consideration for the
legislature. The consequence is that we have less and less of a political
class imbued with the nuances of legislative behavior. While we have
developed politicians who can bark out instructions, we have less of those
with contemplative dispositions required for lawmaking!
To bring the facts home, from 1999 till date, David Mark, is the only
senator who can boast of 19 years of cumulative legislative experience.
This fact runs clearly against the intendments of the Constitution of the
Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which did not impose term
limitations on the legislature. The framers of the Constitution understood
that the nature of lawmaking is so tedious and painstaking and requires
experience, maturity, higher intelligence quotient, clarity of thought,
fair-mindedness and of course trustworthiness.
While it is difficult for one individual to come completely imbued with
this skill-set, it is, however, possible to acquire them over time, by
experience, capacity building, showing passion for the job and of course by
encouragement. Sadly, the primordial nature of our politics, the
unfortunate influence of godfathers and godmothers, non-ideological nature
of our politics and, of course, partisan miscalculations have combined to
cause high turnover of our lawmakers every four years – after the general
election.
You may wish to ask: where is Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, SAN, that
highly-gifted and intellectual lawmaker who marshaled his points on the
floor of the Senate with such a passionate fervour to the admiration of
friends and foes? Well, he has reportedly been cleared to contest for the
senate seat again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Where is Senator Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, whose strict and meticulous oversight
eyes the ministries and government agencies dreaded?
Besides, where is Senator Ayo Arise with all his knowledge and eloquence?
Where is Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, the great teacher in the Senate?
Where is Joy Emordi, “the joy of the Senate”, according to Senator David
Mark? What of the penetrating voice of Chris Anyanwu and her concise
presentations on national issues? Where is Senator Abdul Ningi today? What
about the flamboyant Patrick Obiahagbon, who made a lot of sense in spite
of his obsessions with grandiloquence? Again, he too has been reportedly
cleared to contest the senate seat this time round on the APC platform.
On the contrary, in United States, Senator Robert C. Byrd served for 51
years, 5 months and 26 days from January 3, 1959 to June 28, 2010; Senator
Daniel K. Inouye was in the American Senate for 49 years, 11 months and 15
days from January 3, 1963 to December 17, 2012; Senator Strom Thurmond was
a senator for 47 years, 5 months and 8 days; while Senator Edward Kennedy
was in the Senate for 46 years, 9 months and 19 days, from November 7,
1962, to August 25, 2009, just to mention a few. Orrin Hatch, a Republican
from Utah (January 3, 1977 to present) is the longest serving senator still
in office.
So, when you are glued to your television sets with mouths open marveling
at the competency exhibited by American lawmakers in their congressional
hearings, remember that was not achieved overnight by one simple flight. It
took years of learning and experience to hone those admirable capabilities.
And that is what Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the APC
wants to replicate in the National Assembly.
Oshiomhole is on a patriotic journey to bequeath to Nigerians a legislature
that is worth its name both in competency and love for country. He dreams
of a legislature that will truly represent the wishes and aspirations of
the Nigerian people by weeding out all manner of stragglers and mercenaries
masquerading as lawmakers while building an institutional memory by
retaining the lot who have demonstrated high capacity, competency,
patriotism, a great passion for lawmaking and oversight functions and,
also, importantly, loyalty to the party.
In the real sense of the word, Oshiomhole is not giving out automatic
ticket to anybody. He is simply encouraging the APC and the National
Assembly to retain their best for the greater good of the country.
Therefore, when APC gives senatorial tickets to the like of Senators Robert
Boroffice, Tayo Alasoadura and Yele Omogunwa from Ondo State, and Senator
Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central, the party is not waging any war
against anybody at all. It is all in the national interest, which is even
greater than but almost always consistent with the party interests.
If truth be told, Shehu Sani, for instance, represents an oasis of hope in
this 8th Senate that is hated and derided, as it is, by the Nigerian
people. He has at all times stood with the Nigerian people, no matter the
issue of debate on the floor of the Parliament. He has, through his exposé,
given a hint of the obscenities going on in the Senate in the name of
“allowances for senators.” He, together with the other senators mentioned
here, has remained loyal to their party APC in spite of the provocations of
their state governments. And above all, they have stood firm in defending
President Buhari’s interests in a very treacherous senate.
It is important that some state governors like Nasir el-Rufai and Rotimi
Akeredolu understand that it is in the national interest to build a
patriotic, strong and virile legislative institution for our democracy. And
so they must put aside personal battles and vendetta for the good of all.
Oshiomhole and his national working committee, NWC, are not out to
undermine the authorities of the emperor-governors, after all, he was once
in the saddle as Edo state governor for all of eight years.
In all of this development, the disposition should be that nobody has been
deliberately victimised, let alone a governor. It should be understood that
Oshiomhole is only looking out for the interest of the APC, the federal
government and the country. His action will eventually be salutary to
keeping the number of the Senate APC caucus that he seeks to accomplish his
remove-Bukola Saraki-as-senate president campaign.
–
Mr. Momodu wrote from Kaduna via momodujohnson@gmail.com