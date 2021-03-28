Attacks On Naval Officers: CNS Visits Anambra, Tasks Personnel With Vigilance

Onitsha – The Chief of Naval Staff, Voice Admiral Awwal Gambo has ordered officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Navy in Anambra state to be on red alert and redouble their efforts on war against criminal elements attempting to truncate the existing peace in the state.
The directive followed recent incident of attacks on security personnel and formations in the state.
During the attacks, four naval officers, allegedly lost their lives in separate attacks by unknown gunmen at Upper Iweka Onitsha and Awkuzu junction along Awka-Onitsha expressway.
Addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting with Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano at the governor’s lodge, Onitsha, the Naval Chief said the Navy is working in conjunction with the armed services and security agencies to ensure lasting peace to this state.
Gambo who had earlier made an operational visit to Onitsha Naval Outpost, at Odekpe, described the maiden visit as timely as well as a period for sober reflection following the ugly incident.
“I’m here on operational visit to Onitsha Naval Outpost. We wouldn’t have been here but for expediency following the two separate incidents we had last week that led to the loss of some of our men and two weapons.
“Even though the attack was not limited to our men, because I understand that the Correctional service team conveying a suspect to the court was also attacked.
“I’m here to reassure our staff at the Naval Outpost who have been here since 2010 to redouble their efforts and to be more alert, based on the potent threats we’re observing now from the Eastern Security Network, the security arm of the IPOB.
“We’re working in conjunction with the armed services and security agencies to ensure we bring lasting peace to this state which has been peaceful for quite a long time now.
“This is line with Mr. President directives after our inauguration, to put heads together to ensure we change the deepening insecurity situation around the country, so our people can have peace and go about their normal business without fear,” he said.
Acknowledging the support and succor given to the affected staff including those of the Nigerian Police by the state government, Gambo pledged continued support to ensure permanent peace returned to the state.
Earlier, the Governor appreciated the Naval Chief for the prompt response during the ugly development, adding that immediately the incidents happened, the Navy responded quickly with a special crack team who are doing a great work already.
