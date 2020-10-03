Attack On Security Agents Take New Twist As Igbo Youths Blame Boko Haram

The alleged ongoing attack against security agents in Eastern Nigeria, the hotbed of Biafra agitation has taken a new twist.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) is claiming that the attack is the handiwork of insurgents from the North-East axis of the country who allegedly invaded the East.

Security operatives in some parts of the area were allegedly by unidentified persons during which some of them were dispossessed of their service firearms.

The attacks reportedly began shortly after a recent clash between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents in Enugu.

At least, two secret service operatives and some members of the group died during the clash which occurred when security agents tried to break up a meeting of the group in a primary school in the capital city of the defunct Eastern Region.

Shortly after that, there were reports of attacks on security agents in various parts of the region with the group suspected of orchestrating the attacks to retaliate the killing of its members.

IPOB Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the allegation of carrying out the attacks as false and propaganda, pointing out that the allegation was an attempt to discredit IPOB before the international community and wondered how members of an ‘unarmed organisation’ would attack armed security personnel and escape unhurt.

“We are not armed and have no plans to pick up arms. But should we decide to go into arms struggle which is not an option on the table, it will not be a secret affair. We won’t depend on arms collected from any security agent to defend Biafra. That is childish and an insult to IPOB”, he says.

“Their latest lie is the allegation that IPOB is responsible for the purported attacks on security operatives in South-East and South-South. We find it amusing how these unscrupulous elements without any contact address would think they can come to limelight via untenable allegations against a globally recognised peaceful group like IPOB.’’

OYC however, said the guerrilla-like attacks are a ploy to complicate security issues in Eastern Nigeria and set ablaze the peaceful atmospheric nature of the region.

OYC’s President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Secretary-General, Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement claimed that such unwholesome activities will never be condoned in Igboland.

They faulted those linking the attacks to Biafra agitators, adding that the statement credited to the agitators after the massacre of their members in Enugu may have been made because of anger.

OYC however warned the Biafra agitators to desist from making inflammatory threats and bogus statements, as enemies can capitalize on such statements to do evil.

“Biafra agitators should desist from making inflammatory threats and bogus statements directing Subjects to attack security agents in retaliation for the ugly killings of Igbos in Emene Enugu Massacre.

“We equally believe that Biafra agitators’ threats of violence against security forces was done out of anger and displeasure over the Enugu episodes.”

The group said that the insurgents who may have invaded Igboland and are now capitalizing on the recent outburst from Biafra agitators to carry out their evil activities.

“OYC insists that some Northern insurgents must have invaded Igboland hiding under the guise of fallouts of Enugu Killings and subsequently inflammatory threats from Biafra agitators.

“That’s why it’s imminent for all Biafra agitators credited with inflammatory threats to call off and exonerate themselves immediately.

“This is a rare opportunity for those who made bogus calls and threats to retract their threats and show repentance, so that Igbos will jointly defend themselves against possible invasion from external extremists and detractors from the North East.

“Igbo Youths wish to categorically warn all criminals, killer Herdsmen and perpetrators of guerrilla revolution against security agents in Southeast to vacate from our land or be ready to face the consequences that awaits them.

“This ugly situation must be nipped at the bud immediately by Igbos through collective surveillance and intelligence gathering from all and sundry.

“Igbo Youths will never allow this criminality to be condoned in our land, as the perpetrators are likely to carry out an order or in a revenge mission”, OYC said.