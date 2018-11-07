Attack on Ekweremadu’s Residence, Case of Burglary not Assassination – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the invasion of the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday morning has been confirmed to be a case of burglary and not an assassination attempt.

Some armed men had reportedly invaded the Abuja residence of the deputy senate president at Apo Legislative Quarters at about 4 am with a bid to “assassinate” himself, wife and son.

However, the Force Headquarters in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, affirmed the suspects who invaded the residence only came with the motive to burgle the residence, contrary to speculations on assassination attempt on Ekweremadu’s life.

The arrested suspect Mohammed Yusuf and one Ali (still at large) were confirmed to have broken into the residence at No 2, Kim Nwobodo Street, Apo Legislative Quarters at about 4:30 am, according to the Police.

Yusuf, a native of Kauranamuda, Zamfara State upon interrogation by the Police his voluntary confessional statement admitted to the crime while exhibits like motor jack, big screw driver, a big rod, small kitchen knife and other house breaking implements were found on him.

Preliminary investigations carried out so far by the Police did not reveal any assassination attempt on the life of Ekweremadu and his family as widely reported, but a case of burglary.

However, the Police said that investigation is still ongoing to determine if there is any other motive behind the offence.

The same suspects had earlier at about 3 am broken into the residence of one Haliru Adamu of No. 38 Denis Osadebey Crescent, Apo Legislative quarters where they stole phones, jewelleries and other valuables before proceeding to the residence of the Deputy Senate President.