Atiku’s Choice Of VP: Peter Obi As A Motivational Metaphor

Without doubt, the argument bysome political leaders of the PDP

Southeast zone that the party’s presidentialflag bearer, Atiku

Abubarkar could not have picked a running mate from amongstthem

without their knowledge especially when he had bargained with them for

theslot, is understandable and should be appreciated as adding to

strengthen ourdemocratic experiment especially in this era of “me

too.” This is more so whenthe zone has its own calculations on how to

take a shot at the presidency whenthe position rotates back to the

South.

Those who know wouldagree that if Peter Obi’s kinsmen (some of their

political leaders) did notkick in their usual characteristic manner,

Obi’s credentials and suitabilityfor the office would have become

outrightly suspect. I speak as nwa-afor Igbo!

Ohanaeze NdigboYouth Council aptly captured the picture when the group

in its statement inAbakiliki stated that the insinuation that the

Southeast is divided on Obi’schoice as Atiku’s running mate is untrue

and a deliberate mischief by enemiesof the zone to create rancour

where there is none.

Despite thefeigned furore which was at best an understandable

political gimmick, Atikudeserves praise for making this tough choice

among contending sectional interests.Those who know would agree that

this was a deft move to address to some extent,issues of equity and

fairness.

Like him or hate him, Peter Obiis an enigma. Apartfrom the way he

managed Anambra State economically for eight years; Obi hasfrugality,

global world view, vast experience in economic

management,acceptability across board and limited political baggage.

Above all, he isstill a young man relatively speaking.

No doubt, Atiku andObi will make a great team that will be able to

steer our nation back on thepath of progress, economic prosperity and

unity. They are both successfulbusiness men, they both understand the

benefits of industrialization and mostimportantly, they are both

employers of labour. What more can Nigerians ask forif not employment?

Obi and Atiku joint ticket will be a veritable asset in ourquest to

get Nigeria working again.

As explained byAtiku himself, Peter Obi’s choice as a running mate

“was largely influenced byhis youthfulness, vast knowledge of global

and local economics as well as beinga financial expert, all experience

which Nigeria is in great need of at thispoint in time.”

Like Atiku, Obiis a successful businessman and wealth creator. His

wealth of experience in thefinancial sector, governance and human

capital development would be of immensebenefit to the government.

Also, Obi’s rich experience in the private andpublic sectors will help

him manage the nation’s economy as the Chairman of theNational

Economic Council (NEC).

The bankingsector, which is the mainstay of the nation’s economy, will

have a new lease oflife with Obi in charge of NEC.

As said by Atiku, “In every othersector, such as education, health,

security and infrastructure, Obi as governorleft tangible and

verifiable worthy legacies in Anambra state. Developmentpartners such

as the World Bank, the European Union, the United NationsDevelopment

Programme and UNICEF, adjudged the state as one of the best

indevelopment partnership and commitment to reforms for good

governance underhim.”

It is on recordthat at a time many other governors were leaving huge

debts, Obi left theequivalent of US $500 million in investment as well

as local and foreigncurrency, including $156 million in

dollar-denominated bonds. So he understandsthe dynamics of the

economy. He has an impressive track record of tangibleachievements

both in governance and in his private sector life.

Few Nigerianscan dispute the fact that Obi has proven himself to be a

man of vision,mission, focus, compassion, piety and integrity,

attributes needed to turnaround the pathetic state of the nation’s

economy.

Does anybodydisputes that Peter Obi has a reputation for frugality and

good economicmanagement, as shown in his deployment of the scarce

resources of Anambra Stateduring his eight years as governor to

achieve milestones that were acknowledgedeven by international

development agencies? His track record shows that he is athinker who

can deploy ideas to change the value frame of his people so theycan

achieve longer sustainable values.

As a businessmanwho has nurtured business from a small level, and ran

government as it shouldbe run by putting the necessary structures in

place, and entrenching decencyand transparency in governance, Obi no

doubt will be an added advantage to ourgovernment. What else are we

looking for as good qualities for someone that isto head the National

Economic Council?

This ticket willbe able to steer our nation back on the path of

progress, economic prosperityand unity. Peter isa great choice. He

brings his business intelligence into governance. He is notcorrupt and

as a governor, he was not wasteful.

Southeast regionhad long deserved a better and higher role in the

administration of thiscountry. Obi himself has proven to be competent

judging from his performance asgovernor.

His choice asrunning mate normally would be the right thing to do.

There could not have beena fairer running mate than Obi, from the

Southeast. Obi is simply good as Obi;end of discussion! This is my view!

(IFEANYI IZEZE: iizeze@yahoo.com;234-803304300 9)