Atiku rallies support for PDP in Bayelsa, Kogi; demands free, fair polls

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, requests the people of Bayelsa and Kogi States to take serious interest in the choices they make on Saturday as they cast their votes in the governorship elections in both states.



Atiku Abubakar enjoins the electorate to make their choices wisely by electing capable hands to steer the affairs of those two states.



He particularly urges members of the Peoples Democratic Party, to use the power of their overwhelming strength in those two states in ensuring that its flag remains standing in the Bayelsa State Government House and that the good people of Kogi State can begin to have a feel of better life under a PDP administration. Also, he reminds voters that the senatorial election in Kogi West is equally crucial and that they need to turn out in their numbers to defend the seat.



According to him, the leadership of the PDP has abiding confidence in the voters in that senatorial election that the choices before them is between a continuation of quality representation at the Senate and a promise of meaningless change.



Beyond partisan concerns, he counsels that it is pertinent on all political actors to exhibit necessary decorum and sportsmanship.



“Election is about the people and not a war against the people.”



The former Vice President urges all security agencies on election duty to do their jobs with utmost professionalism.



He asks all parties in the election to bear in mind that democracy can flourish only when everyone plays according to its rules.