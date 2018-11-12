Atiku Raising Alarm Over Search at Airport, Mischievous Way to Grab Headlines – FG

The Federal Government said the search on the aircraft of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was a routine exercise that applied to all international arrivals.

A statement by the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that the public outcry that followed the routine exercise was a mischievous attempt to grab headlines.

Sirika said while it was true that the Task Force on Currency at the airport did the routine action of checking the former Vice President’s travel bag, he was accorded full respect as a senior citizen.

He described the checks as mandatory, conventional, internationally applied and routine, adding that no one is excused from them under the nation’s laws.

While urging law-abiding citizens to respect the laws of the country, Sirika advised prominent Nigerians not to seek to be treated above the citizens they wish to serve.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had accused security agents of trying to intimidate him after they searched him upon arriving Abuja on Sunday.

The Presidential hopeful was returning home from Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

He vowed to make Nigeria better saying if given the opportunity to rule, he will never allow security agents who are supposed to protect citizens be used as tools of intimidation.

His tweet:

“I arrived Abuja this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.

“I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them.

“Together, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain.

Reacting, the PDP condemned the incident saying it was a ploy to blackmail its presidential candidate.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that President Buhari was neither intimidated nor harassed while he was candidate before the 2015 elections adding that the incumbent and his team were only becoming jittery over Atiku’s soaring popularity and acceptance.