Atiku Posts N71m Earnings including Tax Paid in 3 years

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared a yearly personal income of N20 million. Atiku is believed to be a strong economist and multi-billionaire.

The revelation was contained in the credentials that Atiku submitted with the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP candidate, who is seen as a tactical businessman and employer of labour, said he earned N60.2 million in three years and paid N10.8 million tax between 2015 and 2017.

Some reports have pegged Atiku’s worth possession-wise at about $1.4 billion.

In 2014, Atiku had said that he was the greatest employer of labour in Nigeria, with about 50,000 Nigerians on his payroll.

“As an individual, I believe my record in employing young Nigerians is unrivalled by any single private investor in Nigeria,” the former vice president had said.

He has investments in media, shipping, education, and other sectors. One of the companies, where he has substantial interest is Intels.

He is also owns the American University, Yola and has a chain of schools under ABTI brand.

He is also said to be the owner of Prodeco, a property development company and Prodeco International, operating in oil and gas-free zones.

Prodeco, founded in 1996, engages in building, marine, and infrastructural construction in the oil and gas industry.

He also owns the Atiku Abubakar Farms.

Atiku’s credentials show that his highest educational qualification is Diploma in Law (1969) from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.