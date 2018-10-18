Atiku-Peter Obi: How far?

It’s no longer news that former Vice President and candidate of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku

Abubakar, has picked Mr Peter Obi from the Southeast as his Vice

Presidential candidate. Some see this as a welcomed development while

others see it as misplaced, querying why he didn’t pick his running mate

from the Southwest with a larger number of potential voters. They

believe that such would give the ruling party, the APC, a good

opposition in the contest. Please, let’s have your say.