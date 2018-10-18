It’s no longer news that former Vice President and candidate of the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku
Abubakar, has picked Mr Peter Obi from the Southeast as his Vice
Presidential candidate. Some see this as a welcomed development while
others see it as misplaced, querying why he didn’t pick his running mate
from the Southwest with a larger number of potential voters. They
believe that such would give the ruling party, the APC, a good
opposition in the contest. Please, let’s have your say.
Atiku-Peter Obi: How far?
