Atiku/Obasanjo Reconciliation: Muslims Absolve Gumi and Kukah Of Any Wrong

Muslims under the auspices of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have
absorbed Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and Reverend Matthew Kukah of any wrong
doing, as regards their presence at the recent reconciliation meeting
between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President
Atiku Abubakar.
The Muslim group observed there was nothing out of place in what took
place during the armistice at the Obasanjo International Library in
Abeokuta, Ogun state, insisting that Gumi and Kukah had the right to
attend any occasion, so long as they did not gate crash and they are
bonafide citizens of the country.
They accused those who blamed the duo for showing interest in Atiku
Abubakar as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) of missing the point, because both Gumi and Kukah should be
actually commended for being bold enough to come out openly to be part
of the event.
According to the Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola who
recently bagged the Asadul-Aarifiin meaning Lion of Islamic Scholars
(Kinniun Adinni), the Abeokuta declaration has further buttressed the
popular belief that there are no permanent friends or enemies in
politics, only common interest.
The Islamic body said that it does not subscribe to the idea that people
should jettison politics because of religion, because people who avoid
politics because they are devoted Christians or Muslims end up being
ruled by the disciples of Satan who lack the fear of Allah.
For social harmony, progress and good governance, religion and politics
should go hand in hand because tyranny, misrule and dictatorship of the
left are bound to reign supreme where politics is left to men who do not
fear Allah, as such, both Christians and Muslims should participate in
politics to avoid being ruled by people who are inferior to them.
They pointed out that Socrates was therefore right when he said; “The
wise who refuse to rule should prepare to suffer the rule of idiots”,
therefore, they urged Nigerians to stop the blame game because Gumi and
Kukah have merely exercised their Allah-given fundamental right of
expression and freedom of association.
In as much as the duo have reportedly denied any political motive, MURIC
asserted that the issue here is not whether the move was political or a
nonpolitical one, and the body language, read from the pre-Abeokuta
detente is as clear as daylight.
They called on Nigerians to take opportunity of the present happenings
to make national decisions as this is not a time for anyone to sit on
the fence.
“We must therefore gird our loins not only in preparation for the coming
general election but for the emergence of a new Nigeria. While we are
aware that politicians will only prepare for the approaching 2019
general elections, we beseech statesmen and patriotic Nigerians to
prepare for the evolution of a new nation where corruption, vote-buying,
politics of stomach infrastructure, acrobatic religiousity and ethnic
jingoism will give way to a civilized political culture, transparency,
accountability and massive infrastructural buildup all over the
country”, they said.
“MURIC has long taken a position and nothing has happened to change that
stance. We stand with integrity. Project Nigeria is our priority. We
believe in a strong, united Nigeria. We believe in a Nigeria where merit
is the parameter, not religion, not ethnicity”, they added.
