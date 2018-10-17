Atiku/Obasanjo Reconciliation: Muslims Absolve Gumi and Kukah Of Any Wrong

Muslims under the auspices of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have

absorbed Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and Reverend Matthew Kukah of any wrong

doing, as regards their presence at the recent reconciliation meeting

between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President

Atiku Abubakar.

The Muslim group observed there was nothing out of place in what took

place during the armistice at the Obasanjo International Library in

Abeokuta, Ogun state, insisting that Gumi and Kukah had the right to

attend any occasion, so long as they did not gate crash and they are

bonafide citizens of the country.

They accused those who blamed the duo for showing interest in Atiku

Abubakar as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) of missing the point, because both Gumi and Kukah should be

actually commended for being bold enough to come out openly to be part

of the event.

According to the Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola who

recently bagged the Asadul-Aarifiin meaning Lion of Islamic Scholars

(Kinniun Adinni), the Abeokuta declaration has further buttressed the

popular belief that there are no permanent friends or enemies in

politics, only common interest.

The Islamic body said that it does not subscribe to the idea that people

should jettison politics because of religion, because people who avoid

politics because they are devoted Christians or Muslims end up being

ruled by the disciples of Satan who lack the fear of Allah.

For social harmony, progress and good governance, religion and politics

should go hand in hand because tyranny, misrule and dictatorship of the

left are bound to reign supreme where politics is left to men who do not

fear Allah, as such, both Christians and Muslims should participate in

politics to avoid being ruled by people who are inferior to them.

They pointed out that Socrates was therefore right when he said; “The

wise who refuse to rule should prepare to suffer the rule of idiots”,

therefore, they urged Nigerians to stop the blame game because Gumi and

Kukah have merely exercised their Allah-given fundamental right of

expression and freedom of association.

In as much as the duo have reportedly denied any political motive, MURIC

asserted that the issue here is not whether the move was political or a

nonpolitical one, and the body language, read from the pre-Abeokuta

detente is as clear as daylight.

They called on Nigerians to take opportunity of the present happenings

to make national decisions as this is not a time for anyone to sit on

the fence.

“We must therefore gird our loins not only in preparation for the coming

general election but for the emergence of a new Nigeria. While we are

aware that politicians will only prepare for the approaching 2019

general elections, we beseech statesmen and patriotic Nigerians to

prepare for the evolution of a new nation where corruption, vote-buying,

politics of stomach infrastructure, acrobatic religiousity and ethnic

jingoism will give way to a civilized political culture, transparency,

accountability and massive infrastructural buildup all over the

country”, they said.

“MURIC has long taken a position and nothing has happened to change that

stance. We stand with integrity. Project Nigeria is our priority. We

believe in a strong, united Nigeria. We believe in a Nigeria where merit

is the parameter, not religion, not ethnicity”, they added.