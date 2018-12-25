Atiku, Dogara Raise Hope As Christians Celebrate X-mas

As Christians all over the world this December 25 celebrate Christmas in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has gone religious assuring the faithful that God is their ultimate solution.

Dogara who is a Christian urged his fellow country men and women to imbibe the spirit of the season, which he said is the love of God for humanity.

As the speaker was busy raising the hope of the citizenry, the presidential candidate of his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, similarly charged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the country and focus on their collective resolve to vanquish oppressive forces and build a peaceful, united and prosperous country, where all citizens will live without fear.

According to the PDP standard bearer, ‘’the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and offers Nigerians the new hope and spiritual impetus in their shared quest for a brighter future for our nation under a new administration.

‘’This year’s Christmas celebration is unique, in that it marks the last under an oppressive and insensitive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC), which relish in inflicting hunger, suffering and pains on the people.’’

The party’s presidential campaign organization is however, lamenting ugly situation in which Nigerians cannot celebrate a wholesome Christmas as they use to do prior to the emergence of the Buhari presidency in 2015.

They are charging Nigerians not to despair as Atiku whom they have allegedly resolved to elect as their new President, has already perfected templates to revamp our economy and ease suffering in our nation.

‘’The Atiku policy document shows his commitment to entrench greater participation of our citizens in economic activities in various sectors, as against the Buhari exclusionist system, where our collective patrimony is only accessed by a cabal in the Presidency and corrupt APC leaders.

‘’The policy document also shows practical intervention in infrastructure and policy drive, in such a manner that guarantees rapid inflow of investments, which will in turn, revamp our ailing productive sectors, create jobs, boost the value of the naira and increase the purchasing power of Nigerians from this abysmally low level under President Buhari, to one of the most competitive in the world.

‘’Moreover, Atiku offers a new era of justice, equity, inclusiveness and respect for our national diversities as against the injustice, nepotism, disdain for the rights of citizens and corrupt body language with which the Buhari Presidency fouled our system, brought hardship, escalation of violence and bloodletting in our country.

‘’Nigerians should therefore celebrate this year’s Christmas, focusing on the brighter future that awaits our nation under Atiku as the next president and not on the pessimism and promise of more suffering by President Buhari. In this regard, we urge Nigerians to use the occasion to show love and share with compatriots in anticipation of a brighter future’’, PDP said and accordingly wished the electorate a merry Christmas and happy end of the year festivities.

Meanwhile, Dogara in his Christmas message noted that it was because of the love of God for humanity that He allowed His son to come into the world for the ultimate goal of redemption, saying such selfless love is what Christians should reflect in their dealings with one another.

‘’God’s solution to humanity’s problems is love and embracing God’s Love will put an end to wanton killings, ethnic and religious clashes and other evils that retard the growth and development of our country’’, the speaker said.

While wishing Christians a peaceful and joyful celebration, he also urged the electorate to be steadfast in prayer for Nigeria and use the occasion to practice the love of God by sharing whatever they have with the needy and underprivileged in the society.