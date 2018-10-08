Atiku: As PDP Savours Outpouring of Solidarity From Nigerians, APC Says The Presidency Is Not For Sale

Just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to savour its recently conducted presidential primary, leading to the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the presidency was not for sale.

The oposition PDP while appreciating the continued outpouring of solidarity, goodwill and prayers for the party and its Presidential candidate, particularly since Sunday’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, got a response from the APC saying that Atiku’s scorecard in public office is abysmally low.

Kola Ologbondian, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP had said that despite the relentless attacks and smear campaign by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the APC, against PDP, the PDP still emerged a stronger and more united platform ready for the task ahead.

In a separate response, Yekini Nabena, National Publicity Seceretary of the APC says Atiku has proven to be an untrustworthy and unreliable character, with reference to case in point of Atiku’s altercation with his former boss President Olusegun Obasanjo which exposed the level of corruption Atiku was enmeshed in.

The ruling APC insisted that, Atiku remains on the global watch list of the United States of America and has avoided travelling to the US to avoid arrest and prosecution over a money-laundering and corruption case in that country.

Compared and contrasted with President Muhammadu Buhari stance on party affiliations, since 1999, Atiku has moved around different political parties – PDP, ACN, PDP, APC and now PDP, all in his blind and desperate pursuit of his ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria.

The party posited that Atiku is known as a super rich Nigerian who entrenched the undemocratic practice of buying votes of delegates, during the APC National Convention in 2014, he spent several millions of dollars to buy delegates votes and emerged third, after Buhari and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The APC alleged that Atiku reportedly bought over virtually all the PDP delegates and was declared winner of the PDP presidential primaries.

“The Nigerian electorate deserves to be given a choice of decency, integrity and honour and not dirt, corruption, and infamy. The choice between Buhari and Atiku is one between light and darkness; between positive change and business as usual; between transparency and under the table dealings.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming 2019 elections, one thing is clear. If the choice is between a presidential candidate/change agent who is rebuilding the country and refocusing our national priorities and attitudes on one hand, and another candidate who along with his gang of co-looters stole the country’s commonwealth and brought the country to its knees, that choice has already been made by the Nigerian electorate”, the APC said.