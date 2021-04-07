ASUP Commences Indefinite Strike Nationwide

191 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 7, 2021
Awka -Barely one week after the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on a nationwide strike, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics on Tuesday, declared an indefinite nationwide strike.
The Union is asking for the implementation of the new salary scheme for its members as well as payment of salaries and promotion allowances owed lecturers by some state governments.
ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said the association further decided to embark on strike, following the failure of government to address the concerns it raised over the sorry state of polytechnics in the country.
Ezeibe added that the union had also drawn the attention of government to some of its pressing demands such as the non-implementation of the NEEDS assessment report of 2014, non-reconstitution of governing councils in Federal polytechnics amongst other issues.
“Tuesday 6th of April, 2021, marks day one of the execution of the resolutions of our Union’s National Executive Council. As we speak, academic activities have been shut down across all programs run in polytechnics and allied institutions in the country,” he said.
The ASUP boss who regretted that government has been adamant to their agitations, revealed that their demands were duly communicated to the government through the Ministries of Education as well as Labour and Employment and other Ministries where their members offer services through different monotechnics.
“The Governors of the various states where our members operate, were also notified appropriately,” he said.
