As Yellow Fever Raids Edo, Cross River Activates Tracking Device

Apparently rattled by the outbreak of yellow fever in Edo State, the government of Cross River State also within the South-South geo-political zone, has speedily activated the disease surveillance and tracking device to prevent its migration from Edo or any other state.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), an agency of the United Nations, says yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The “yellow” in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients.

According to WHO, symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Already, the National Centre for Disease Control had last week confirmed nine cases of yellow fever after two decades.

In a statement, Cross River State Ministry of Health said its epidemiology department has been prepared for any eventualities and explained that government remains committed to the health and well being of the residents.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Inyang Asibong in the statement said, ‘’we owe it as a duty to residents of the State to ensure there’s no migration of disease of any sort into the State especially as we enter into the yuletide season where there will be lots of gathering of people.

‘’We activated our disease surveillance team to make sure our borders are airtight against anything that will threaten the peace and tranquility we are known for as a State, and our Emergency Response Center is available round the clock to follow up any suspected case.

‘’Yellow Fever virus is spread through bites by an infected mosquito. It is a completely vaccine preventable disease and a single shot provides immunity for a lifetime. The Yellow Fever vaccine is freely available in all health facilities in Nigeria’’.

The health commissioner accordingly advised the public to, ‘’keep their environments clean and free of stagnant water to discourage the breeding of mosquitoes and use insecticide treated mosquito nets, screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquito bites.’’

This came as the 13 Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Nigerian Army announced that they will renovate a health post in Akpabuyo Local Government Area in their bid to strengthen civil military relations.

This was in a letter addressed to the Director General of the State’s Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr. Betta Edu.

The letter with reference number 13BDE/G3/240/44 and signed by Captain Dele Popoola for the commander said the renovation was also in line with the Army’s itinerary during the timeframe of Exercise Crocodile Smile III. ‘’During such exercise, a project is carried out to strengthen civil military relations within the host community’’, the Army said.

Adding, they said, ‘’in view of this, I am directed to inform you that 13 Brigade has selected Primary Health Post Ekpri Ikot Ene in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State to be renovated. You are please requested to intimate the staff of this development.’’

Dr. Edu commended the gesture while imploring other arms of the military as well as concerned individuals and body corporates to join hands with the State to achieve its 72 hour Primary Health Care makeover challenge.

‘’I am happy that even the military is keying into this noble project and wish to express my profound gratitude to the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar and the Chief of Army Staff. I am also imploring other military forces, multinational cooperation, paramilitary, corporate bodies to partner with 72 hour primary health care makeover challenge and uplift, revitalise and fix our primary healthcare facilities in Cross River’’, Edu said.

The state has over 1,015 model, comprehensive primary health care centers and health posts with about half either understaffed, dilapidated infrastructure or destroyed by communal wars.

The primary health care makeover challenge aimed at activating the five million dollars available to the State via the World Bank funded Saving One Million Lives Program for Results (SOML PforR) initiative to improve health infrastructure at the rural level where between 70 to 80 percent of residents dwell.

About a dozen facilities have been renovated so far under the initiative with a target of almost 20 times that figure to be achieved. Government says it will tackle the challenge of manpower through the employment of 1,000 more nurses.

Governor Ben Ayade gave the directive for employment shortly before commissioning into use, 54 Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing tricycle ambulances in Calabar, the state capital. ‘’My Director General, Primary Healthcare Development Agency has always asked that I give her approval to employ 1000 people to mount the Primary Healthcare system, I use this opportunity before all of you to give her an approval of 1000 people to be employed as Nurses to take care of the system’’, the governor said.

He explained that: “It has become necessary because there is no primary healthcare without the attendant staff and so you have 1000 people approved for you to hire,” adding that, “I know it is an extra burden on me but I have the capacity for I am an old head on a young shoulder, so I can take it.”

The commissioning was part of the itinerary for the quarterly review meeting of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). Executive Secretaries of over two dozen SPHCDA’s had stormed Calabar for the meeting led by the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

Governor Ayade told them while on a courtesy visit to him that the training and retraining of nurses and midwives was key and ‘’not to lay emphasis on infrastructure which is the new philosophy of the black man as money is put where it can be visibly seen in order to win an election. But, realise that the building itself is not a primary health but the service you provide.’’

Saddened by instances where most institutions lie desolate, empty and abandoned without support, Ayade rhetorically asked, ‘’what is Primary Health without primary drugs? What is Primary Health without a responsible access to medicare? What is Primary Health when you have no provisions? What is drug provisions when they are not properly stored?’’

Continuing, he questioned the rationale for a Primary Healthcare system where drugs are allowed to be kept in improper condition, doctors not available and Nurses not properly trained, intimating that, ‘’as we list the numbers of more and more PHC centers we have got, let us refocus and redress our mind to the emotional endemic theory if we are morally right to parade ourselves as Executive Secretaries when our hospitals and PHC centers are actually empty and death traps.’’

Ayade who has been critical of the way donor funds are spent, also sued for a new philosophy in leadership as against the trend where public office holders amass wealth while allowing a large population of the society perish in penury.

‘’The more you eat, the more you purge and the quicker you die; the more you amass to leave behind for your child, the more careless and worthless he becomes,” reasoning that, “God in His balance structure has made it clear that we can just reduce this to a simple lifestyle, so, leave the excess and focus on this Primary Health Care’’, he warned.

Continuing, Ayade said, ‘’I task you to ask yourselves if you have been fair to the opportunity God has given to you. That your governor that is doing so well or not doing too well, leave his own and fix your own portion that is within your purview.’’

Earlier, Dr Shuaib applauded the governor for his vision on primary healthcare in the State, which he maintained has increased access, availability, comprehensiveness and integration of Primary Health Care centers all over the country.

‘’The Primary Health Care services can be of the highest quality only if we ensure that the health workers have the knowledge and skills to deliver in a way that is compassionate, respectful and treat patients with respect and dignity. In the last few weeks of our assessment in Cross River, it is exactly what we are beginning to hear’’,Shuaib affirmed.

Shuaib who commended Ayade for the procurement of the tricycle ambulances, dded that, ‘’We are proud to be associated with the work you have done in renovating over a hundred healthcare centres, the construction of over 15 new Primary Health Care centers, the provision of solar powers to over 159 primary healthcare centers.’

‘’One of the things we have been preaching in the last few years is how to connect the work that goes on in the primary health care centres with the next level of care, I am excited that, that is exactly what you are doing in Cross River, trying to improve the referral system so that when people come to the Primary Health Care centers which is the first level of care, if they do not get that level of care that will give them help, there is a way that they can get secondary care immediately.’’

Key Facts, By World Health Organisatio

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The “yellow” in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients.

Symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

A small proportion of patients who contract the virus develop severe symptoms and approximately half of those die within 7 to 10 days.

The virus is endemic in tropical areas of Africa and Central and South America.

Large epidemics of yellow fever occur when infected people introduce the virus into heavily populated areas with high mosquito density and where most people have little or no immunity, due to lack of vaccination. In these conditions, infected mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti specie transmit the virus from person to person.

• Yellow fever is prevented by an extremely effective vaccine, which is safe and affordable. A single dose of yellow fever vaccine is sufficient to confer sustained immunity and life-long protection against yellow fever disease. A booster dose of the vaccine is not needed. The vaccine provides effective immunity within 10 days for 80-100% of people vaccinated, and within 30 days for more than 99% of people vaccinated.

Good supportive treatment in hospitals improves survival rates. There is currently no specific anti-viral drug for yellow fever.

The Eliminate Yellow fever Epidemics (EYE) Strategy launched in 2017 is an unprecedented initiative. With more than 50 partners involved, the EYE partnership supports 40 at-risk countries in Africa and the Americas to prevent, detect, and respond to yellow fever suspected cases and outbreaks. The partnership aims at protecting at-risk populations, preventing international spread, and containing outbreaks rapidly. By 2026, it is expected that more than 1 billion people will be protected against the disease.

Signs and symptoms

Once contracted, the yellow fever virus incubates in the body for 3 to 6 days. Many people do not experience symptoms, but when these do occur, the most common are fever, muscle pain with prominent backache, headache, loss of appetite, and nausea or vomiting. In most cases, symptoms disappear after 3 to 4 days.

A small percentage of patients, however, enter a second, more toxic phase within 24 hours of recovering from initial symptoms. High fever returns and several body systems are affected, usually the liver and the kidneys. In this phase people are likely to develop jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes, hence the name ‘yellow fever’), dark urine and abdominal pain with vomiting. Bleeding can occur from the mouth, nose, eyes or stomach. Half of the patients who enter the toxic phase die within 7 – 10 days.

Diagnosis

Yellow fever is difficult to diagnose, especially during the early stages. A more severe case can be confused with severe malaria, leptospirosis, viral hepatitis (especially fulminant forms), other haemorrhagic fevers, infection with other flaviviruses (such as dengue haemorrhagic fever), and poisoning.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in blood and urine can sometimes detect the virus in early stages of the disease. In later stages, testing to identify antibodies is needed (ELISA and PRNT).

Populations at risk

Forty seven countries in Africa (34) and Central and South America (13) are either endemic for, or have regions that are endemic for, yellow fever. A modelling study based on African data sources estimated the burden of yellow fever during 2013 was 84 000–170 000 severe cases and 29 000–60 000 deaths.

Occasionally travellers who visit yellow fever endemic countries may bring the disease to countries free from yellow fever. In order to prevent such importation of the disease, many countries require proof of vaccination against yellow fever before they will issue a visa, particularly if travellers come from, or have visited yellow fever endemic areas.

In past centuries (17th to 19th), yellow fever was transported to North America and Europe, causing large outbreaks that disrupted economies, development and in some cases decimated populations.

Transmission

The yellow fever virus is an arbovirus of the flavivirus genus and is transmitted by mosquitoes, belonging to the Aedes and Haemogogus species. The different mosquito species live in different habitats – some breed around houses (domestic), others in the jungle (wild), and some in both habitats (semi-domestic). There are 3 types of transmission cycles:

Sylvatic (or jungle) yellow fever: In tropical rainforests, monkeys, which are the primary reservoir of yellow fever, are bitten by wild mosquitoes of the Aedes and Haemogogus species, which pass the virus on to other monkeys. Occasionally humans working or travelling in the forest are bitten by infected mosquitoes and develop yellow fever.

Intermediate yellow fever: In this type of transmission, semi-domestic mosquitoes (those that breed both in the wild and around households) infect both monkeys and people. Increased contact between people and infected mosquitoes leads to increased transmission and many separate villages in an area can develop outbreaks at the same time. This is the most common type of outbreak in Africa.

Urban yellow fever: Large epidemics occur when infected people introduce the virus into heavily populated areas with high density of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and where most people have little or no immunity, due to lack of vaccination or prior exposure to yellow fever. In these conditions, infected mosquitoes transmit the virus from person to person.

Treatment

Good and early supportive treatment in hospitals improves survival rates. There is currently no specific anti-viral drug for yellow fever but specific care to treat dehydration, liver and kidney failure, and fever improves outcomes. Associated bacterial infections can be treated with antibiotics.

Prevention

1. Vaccination

Vaccination is the most important means of preventing yellow fever.

The yellow fever vaccine is safe, affordable and a single dose provides life-long protection against yellow fever disease. A booster dose of yellow fever vaccine is not needed.

Several vaccination strategies are used to prevent yellow fever disease and transmission: routine infant immunization; mass vaccination campaigns designed to increase coverage in countries at risk; and vaccination of travellers going to yellow fever endemic areas.

In high-risk areas where vaccination coverage is low, prompt recognition and control of outbreaks using mass immunization is critical. It is important to vaccinate most (80% or more) of the population at risk to prevent transmission in a region with a yellow fever outbreak.

There have been rare reports of serious side-effects from the yellow fever vaccine. The rates for these severe ‘adverse events following immunization’ (AEFI), when the vaccine provokes an attack on the liver, the kidneys or on the nervous system are between 0 and 0.21 cases per 10 000 doses in regions where yellow fever is endemic, and from 0.09 to 0.4 cases per 10 000 doses in populations not exposed to the virus (1).

The risk of AEFI is higher for people over 60 years of age and anyone with severe immunodeficiency due to symptomatic HIV/AIDS or other causes, or who have a thymus disorder. People over 60 years of age should be given the vaccine after a careful risk-benefit assessment.

People who are usually excluded from vaccination include:

infants aged less than 9 months;

pregnant women – except during a yellow fever outbreak when the risk of infection is high;

people with severe allergies to egg protein; and

people with severe immunodeficiency due to symptomatic HIV/AIDS or other causes, or who have a thymus disorder.

In accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR), countries have the right to require travellers to provide a certificate of yellow fever vaccination. If there are medical grounds for not getting vaccinated, this must be certified by the appropriate authorities. The IHR are a legally binding framework to stop the spread of infectious diseases and other health threats. Requiring the certificate of vaccination from travellers is at the discretion of each State Party, and it is not currently required by all countries.

2. Vector control

The risk of yellow fever transmission in urban areas can be reduced by eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites, including by applying larvicides to water storage containers and other places where standing water collects.

Both vector surveillance and control are components of the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, especially for transmission control in epidemic situations. For yellow fever, vector surveillance targeting Aedes aegypti and other Aedes species will help inform where there is a risk of an urban outbreak.

Understanding the distribution of these mosquitoes within a country can allow a country to prioritize areas to strengthen their human disease surveillance and testing, and consider vector control activities. There is currently a limited public health arsenal of safe, efficient and cost-effective insecticides that can be used against adult vectors. This is mainly due to the resistance of major vectors to common insecticides and the withdrawal or abandonment of certain pesticides for reasons of safety or the high cost of re-registration.

Historically, mosquito control campaigns successfully eliminated Aedes aegypti, the urban yellow fever vector, from most of Central and South America. However, Aedes aegypti has re-colonized urban areas in the region, raising a renewed risk of urban yellow fever. Mosquito control programmes targeting wild mosquitoes in forested areas are not practical for preventing jungle (or sylvatic) yellow fever transmission.

Personal preventive measures such as clothing minimizing skin exposure and repellents are recommended to avoid mosquito bites. The use of insecticide-treated bed nets is limited by the fact that Aedes mosquitos bite during the daytime.

3. Epidemic preparedness and response

Prompt detection of yellow fever and rapid response through emergency vaccination campaigns are essential for controlling outbreaks. However, underreporting is a concern – the true number of cases is estimated to be 10 to 250 times what is now being reported.

WHO recommends that every at-risk country have at least one national laboratory where basic yellow fever blood tests can be performed. A confirmed case of yellow fever in an unvaccinated population is considered an outbreak. A confirmed case in any context must be fully investigated. Investigation teams must assess and respond to the outbreak with both emergency measures and longer-term immunization plans.