As Nigerians Gear Up For the Next Level …A Cry for a Better Nigeria

Having witnessed the first phase of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Change agenda that begun in 2015, Nigerians are gearing up for the next level to kick in. During the first tenure of the President, the country recovered from recession and went on to stabilize and further grow in some sectors of the economy.

Although there have been mixed reactions from Nigerians towards the first tenure of Mr. President which witnessed the resignation of former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, death of the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, James Ocholi, among others, the Buhari led administration has constantly continued to try and implement laws and policies that would make Nigerians happy.

The swearing-in of Mr. President for his second term scheduled for tomorrow, May 29, 2019 is filled with mixed reactions. While some Nigerians feel the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have done enough to help Nigeria as a country solve some of her daunting problems, others are not sure what to expect during the unveiling of the next level agenda.

While many Nigerians are calling for a complete overhaul of the President’s cabinet, others feel that the country needs to start working by putting tribalism and ethnic sentiments aside. The only way Nigeria can move forward and work is if we irrespective of our leaders decide to make it work. With a lot of sentiments attached to political appointments, the coming days will give Nigerians a clear blueprint of what to expect during the period of the next level agenda.

With the 2019 Appropriation Bill signed by Mr. President yesterday, we hope and pray that his team hits the ground running and make the lives of Nigerians who elected him and his Vice into office better. We need to indeed move and feel like we are all being taken to that next level Mr. President and his team promised during his campaign trail.

Mr. President, I am a Nigerian and I believe that this nation will be a great one if we put aside bi-partisan politics and decide in our hearts to get the job done. You are the number one citizen of this country and as you take your oath of office tomorrow, I urge you to listen to the cry of Nigerians and indeed take us to that next level you promised with integrity and diligence.