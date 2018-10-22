Artisan’s Wife Delivers Conjoined Twins in Nasarawa

A painter’s wife, Ochinya Onya Maria, has delivered a set of conjoined
twins medically referred to as of thoraco-omphalogus in Keffi, Nasarawa
State.
Mrs Onya who hails from Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, and
her husband who is a painter welcomed the gift of joy recently through a
Caesarian section at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.
According to Dr. Mukhtar Yola, Chief Consultant Neontologist of the
National Hospital, Abuja where the mother and her babies are currently
admitted, “Examination findings showed babies conjoined at the thorax
and abdomen with a single umbilical cord. Other examination findings
were normal. The current conjoined babies weight is 7.1h5kg. The babies
were found to be conjoined with a ruptured omphalocoele, which was
repaired. The gram also showed separate skeletal bones including
thoracic cavity. Babies are being worked upon for subsequent
separation.”
Speaking with newsmen on Monday, the young woman said the twins were her
second issue in the marriage.
She said, “This is my second issue. I am a house wife and my husband is
a painter.
“For now, we need to raise funds to ensure their survival by a
successful surgery to separate them. The doctors said the surgery would
cost us N8m and we don’t even know where to raise the money from.
“We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid.”