Artisan’s Wife Delivers Conjoined Twins in Nasarawa

A painter’s wife, Ochinya Onya Maria, has delivered a set of conjoined

twins medically referred to as of thoraco-omphalogus in Keffi, Nasarawa

State.

Mrs Onya who hails from Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, and

her husband who is a painter welcomed the gift of joy recently through a

Caesarian section at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

According to Dr. Mukhtar Yola, Chief Consultant Neontologist of the

National Hospital, Abuja where the mother and her babies are currently

admitted, “Examination findings showed babies conjoined at the thorax

and abdomen with a single umbilical cord. Other examination findings

were normal. The current conjoined babies weight is 7.1h5kg. The babies

were found to be conjoined with a ruptured omphalocoele, which was

repaired. The gram also showed separate skeletal bones including

thoracic cavity. Babies are being worked upon for subsequent

separation.”

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, the young woman said the twins were her

second issue in the marriage.

She said, “This is my second issue. I am a house wife and my husband is

a painter.

“For now, we need to raise funds to ensure their survival by a

successful surgery to separate them. The doctors said the surgery would

cost us N8m and we don’t even know where to raise the money from.

“We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid.”