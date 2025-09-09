Army Nabs 8 ISWAP Suppliers, Rescues Victims, Arrests Vandal

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 149 Battalion have arrested eight suspected logistics suppliers of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio town, Borno State.

The suspects were caught with 28 jerrycans and one drum of petrol (PMS) hidden in shops and a Point of Sale (POS) center. Soldiers also recovered N145,510 in cash and five mobile phones, which were allegedly meant to be delivered to terrorists.

In a separate operation, troops of the 17 Brigade at Forward Operating Base Malumfashi, working with the police and local vigilantes, rescued five kidnapped victims in Gidan Kwairo village, Katsina State.

The quick response forced the terrorists to abandon their captives. Sadly, one civilian was killed and another injured during the attack.

The injured victim was taken to Malumfashi General Hospital. Security patrols in the area have since been increased to restore calm.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday Morning, troops in the South-South region arrested a notorious oil vandal in Bayelsa State.

The operation, carried out on September 7, 2025, in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Abili Security Services, took place in Okordia, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

The suspect, who was involved in sabotaging oil facilities, has been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.