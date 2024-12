Peace is rough like salad,

salad is comely, a lush garden.

As a symbol of life our army wears green when they scout for peace

Violence is smooth like blood, red water drilled from intense friction at the winepress, it’s amazing, wine’s smooth grapes are found in salads,

peace is rough like salad

© Emma Akaolisa

