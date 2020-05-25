Army Eliminates 1,015 Boko Haram Terrorists, Arrests 84 Informants in North-East

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised 1,015 Boko Haram terrorists with the arrest of 84 informants and couriers in Northeast.

The arrests were made during recent counter-insurgency operations in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff made this known on Sunday during a luncheon for wounded troops to mark Sallah at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

In his words, “The seven-week counter-insurgency operations were conducted in over a dozen communities in Borno and Yobe states,” adding that many Boko Haram camps and hideouts were also destroyed, with several wounded terrorists seeking medical attention at Babangida and Dapchi towns.

He added that 150 gun trucks, were also captured from the fleeing terrorists in Buni/Yadi, Geidam, Dikwa, Ngoshe, Gajigana, Dapchi and Tumbus hideouts respectively.

“Eleven soldiers had to pay the supreme price,” he said.

According to him, despite the successes recorded in counter-insurgency operations, the Armed Forces are to be restructured.

He said the restructuring, was to reposition the Army for a prompt response to challenges of insecurity to lives and property and the nation.

Buratai also acknowledged Governor Babagana Zulum’s support to the military.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Your Excellency, most sincerely, for all your support to the Nigerian Army and other services, the Nigerian Airforce, as well as the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Your support is quite immeasurable. We appreciate it and this has really made us to improve on our operations.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum assured the military of his continued commitment in the fight against insurgency.

He noted that he has always kept faith in the Nigerian military, stressing that; “despite some misunderstandings, his heart has always been with the military.”

“There has never been any time as a Governor of Borno state I decided not to be faithful to the military.

“To the best of my knowledge, I always said the right and positive things about the military.

“Even when I had an outburst, it was made out of good intentions.”

He said Buratai’s presence at the Theater of war in the last two months has added so much value to the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in Northeast.

According to him, “We’ve been witnessing a gradual return of peace. We are optimistic that the Nigerian military can contain the situation.

“The state government will do everything possible to support the Nigerian military.”