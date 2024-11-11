Army Chief Calls for Collaboration to Tackle Security Challenges

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, began an operational visit to Sokoto State in the area overseen by the 8 Division on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Arriving early in the day, he proceeded to the Forward Operations Base in Tangaza and the 248 Battalion in Illela, where he received a briefing on the local security situation from Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division.

In his address to the troops stationed in Tangaza and Illela, General Oluyede praised them for their commitment and sacrifices in fighting terrorism and insurgency in the North West region.

He emphasized that his visit was to gain firsthand insight into the challenges faced by the troops and assess the security landscape.

Assuring the soldiers of his full support, he urged them to remain vigilant and avoid any complacency that could undermine ongoing operations to resolve the region’s security issues.

During discussions with the Honorable Bashir Salihu, the Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, local traditional leaders, and security agency representatives in Illela, General Oluyede stressed the importance of community cooperation.

He called on residents to support the military by providing credible information, underscoring that the Nigerian Army is there to serve and protect the people.

“The Nigerian Army is the people’s Army, and Nigeria belongs to all of us. Without local support, we cannot succeed. We must work together to defend our country,” he said.

