Armed Keke snatcher escapes jungle justice in Anambra

An attempt by an armed robber to snatch a commercial tricycle yesterday in Awka, capital of Anambra State, nearly cost him his life.

An eye witness said the suspect, Ndubuisi Chibuike aged 21, from Nenwe, Enugu State had attempted to rob one Agbaka Basil of his tricycle at Eke Awka market, a market in the Capital City.

When newsmen visited the scene, the suspect had already been beaten to stupor by an angry mob.

It took the intervention of Police operatives attached to the State Police Command Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), to rescue the suspect and take him away.

Police Spokesperson in the State, Haruna Mohammed said one Makarov pistol with six live ammunition was recovered from the suspect.

He revealed that the suspect has been taken to the hospital for medical attention and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.