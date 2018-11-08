Ariana Grande Crowned 2018 Woman Of The Year

Singer Ariana Grande has been crowned 2018 Woman of the Year. Billboard named the 25-year-old award-winning singer its 2018 Woman of the Year, and she joins previous recipients like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

Speaking about the reason why they honoured Ariana this year, Billboard’s vice president of content Ross Scarano said Grande “consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn’t hospitable to that sort of strength in young women.”

Ariana Grande will receive the award at Billboard’s 13th annual Women in Music event on December 6 in New York City.

Ariana was born on June 26, 1993 in Boca Raton, Florida to Joan Marguerite Grande, a chief executive officer for Hose-McCann Communications and Edward Charles Butera, a graphic designer/founder of IBI Designs Inc.

She began her career in 2008 in the Broadway musical, 13 before playing the role of Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series, Victorious and in the spinoff, Sam and Cat until 2014. She has also appeared in other theatre and television roles and has lent her voice to animated television and films.

Ariana’s music career began in 2011 with the soundtrack Music from Victorious. In 2013, she released her first studio album ‘Yours Truly,’ which entered atop the US Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, The Way, opened in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with critics comparing her wide vocal range to that of Mariah Carey.

Ariana’s second studio album, ‘My Everything’ (2014), entered at number one in the US and charted in the top 10 in 24 other countries. With the lead single, ‘Problem’ and several other singles, she was continuously in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 34 weeks and had the most top 10 singles of any artiste in 2014.

The next year, she gave her first world tour, The Honeymoon Tour, to promote My Everything. In 2016, she released her third studio album ‘Dangerous Woman’, which charted at number two on the Billboard 200.

The title track debuted at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first person in the history of that chart to have the lead singles from each of their first three albums debut within the top 10 in the US. In 2017, Ariana gave her international Dangerous Woman Tour.

As at June 2017, Ariana’s music videos had been viewed a total of more than nine billion times online. Her awards include three American Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award and four Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016, Time named Ariana one of the 100 most influential people in the world on their annual list.