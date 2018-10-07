ARE YOU A SIDE CHICK

In our ever evolving world today, there are many reasons why young people get into relationships.

A relationship is like an Industrial Attachment or internship to the young people of today: a phase they keenly desire to navigate if they hope to make it through the waters of marriage.

In romantic scenes, guys usually refer to the girls as ‘chicks.’ This is not a demeaning term as it sounds literally, but a pointer to the perceived tenderness and beauty that girls naturally possess.

There are in this sense, ‘main chicks’ and ‘side chicks.’

The former refers to a girl who holds sway as the majorly known girlfriend of a guy who is usually publicized, while the later refers to a part-time girlfriend who is only needed for intimacy gains in a covert kind of way.

So just why do guys, even the ones with very beautiful and caring main chicks, have or keep side chicks?

1. ‘BALLER’ COMPLEX: Guys, men, whatever you want to call us, as long as we possess that ‘third leg,’ always have a looming social complex I love to call the ‘baller’ mentality. This is because guys are natural egos who want to show off when it comes to flaunting countless number of female acquaintances. Be they sexy, beautiful, old or young, the guys don’t seem to have enough of the girls as long as being seen to control and have affairs with the girls fetches them social scores from their fellow guys.

You tend to be seen in the Nigerian society as a ‘ju guy’ if you only have your main chick to your credit as a guy. It’s the affinity for this sort of vague credibility from their peers that benignly drives guys into having many side chicks.

2. GENDER POPULATION IMBALANCE: Whether this is as a result of a gender lobsidedness from births or just a grand design by God, we may not have a perfect reason why the population of girls far outnumber that of guys. Unproven statistics shows that the typical ratio of girls to boys today is 4 girls to 1 boy. That is staggeringly imbalanced and a huge weapon in the hands of many gullible guys. Just like Oliver twist, they want some more, so the slogan to back this up is usually: “why have one, when you can have four!?”

The girls are not at a loss on this narrative as they’re seen to relish the competition amongst themselves over guys who they sometimes know have relationships, because they believe they can weigh in and become the main chicks.

It is worthy to note that these days, girls accolade themselves for being able to shatter another’s relationship by taking her man. This typically social suicide mission is usually kickstarted as a side chick to say the least.

3. THE MESSAGE FROM HOME: I once overhead my friend’s father on the phone yell at her: “Onyinye, how old are you now!?” “You no wan settle down abi!?” “If you like come home single after your NYSC…we’ll see!” These were harsh words coming from a father of all people and I dare say it can only have one effect: make the girl readily available for any hookup and in most cases the guy who is able to cater to her needs – relationship or not, usually wins.

Some girls are challenged by their parents to match their peers who buy expensive gifts for their own parents, and this only leads to hooking up with guys have the financial muscle to maintain them as ‘romantic parasites.’

4. ‘BELONGER’ SYNDROME: Most girls have a complex I like to call ‘belonger’ complex. They see something on TV and want it at all cost. They desire phenomenal guys – the ones they refer to as ‘happening guys’ and can take any position in his long list of mistresses as long as he takes them to those social outings they crave.

5. SEXUALLY INSATIABLE NATURE OF MEN: By nature the men seem to be the more likelier to cheat. They want to taste the new waist they saw at the club today, they want to narrate how she loved the size of his cassava inside her, and a lot of mundane things. And the girls being the easily brainwashed humans they are, fall flat when the guys sell cats for the price of a cow to them.