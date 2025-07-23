Benue Governor Distributes Wheelbarrows to Youths as Part of Empowerment Scheme

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has launched the distribution of wheelbarrows as part of his administration’s youth empowerment initiative.

The program is designed to support young people, especially those in rural communities, by promoting self-reliance and job creation.

According to the governor, the wheelbarrows will be distributed across all 23 local government areas of the state.

A government source told Newsmen on Tuesday that the wheelbarrows have already been handed over to local councils for onward distribution to beneficiaries, including both men and women.

However, the initiative has stirred controversy among residents of Benue State. Many have criticized the governor, accusing him of missing the mark on meaningful empowerment and failing to meet the public’s expectations.