2027: I May Run For President If… — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, says he may contest the 2027 presidential election, but only if Peter Obi and another unnamed southern figure opt out.

In an interview with Arise TV’s Prime Time monitored by The News Chronicle on Tuesday night, Baba-Ahmed dismissed personal ambition, reaffirming loyalty to Obi.

“I’ll back Peter Obi again in 2027, unless he and another southern leader I deeply respect choose not to run,” he said. “Otherwise, I’m not driven by ambition. I just want to stop the killings, the stealing, and the national decline.”

Baba-Ahmed, who ran alongside Obi in the 2023 election, said the former Anambra governor remains “in the game” and likely to contest again.