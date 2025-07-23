Jarvis on Peller: ‘We’re Engaged And Yes, Our Fights Are Real

Popular Nigerian TikTok content creator Elizabeth Amadou, known widely online as Jarvis, has confirmed her engagement to fellow influencer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly called Peller.

She made the confirmation on Sunday, July 20, 2025, during an interview on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds.

The 23-year-old Edo State native stated that although there had been months of speculation surrounding her relationship with Peller, the engagement is genuine.

“The engagement part, yes, that’s true. He actually engaged me, shockingly,” she said.

“But the ring doesn’t fit my finger, so I kept it safe at home.”

Jarvis had previously denied the engagement during a livestream in late 2024, describing the ring as a promise ring and saying they were not dating.

She explained that her perception of Peller changed after they met in person. According to her, she initially believed their interactions were just part of their online content, but later realised he had serious intentions.

“With time, I got to find out that he was actually into me, so I grew to love or like him,” she said.

“I used to think we were not compatible, but when I met him, I saw that he’s cool. I’ve learnt not to judge people based on social media behaviour.”

Jarvis, whose real name is Jadrolita Amadou, clarified that much of what the public sees online between the two including fights, playful banter, and arguments is not staged.

“People take our reality as content, but we are actually real. Whatever fight, argument, play, everything, it’s real. There is no faking there.”

She described Peller as someone who understands how to hold the public’s attention.

“Peller knows how to make people keep thinking, keep talking,” she said.

Despite her growing success as a digital creator, Jarvis revealed that her family has not fully accepted her career path.

“My family wants me to focus more on education,” she explained.

She also spoke about her name, saying that “Jarvis” was inspired by a movie. She originally used the name to avoid confusion with her real name, “Jadrolita,” which many people found hard to pronounce. However, she now fully embraces both names.

Jarvis and Peller have gained a large following for their bold and unpredictable content.

The pair also won the Force of Virality award at the Trendupp Awards in July 2025.

Although the engagement is now confirmed, Jarvis said that they are not rushing into marriage.

“Marriage is something serious and we should not joke about or joke around. If Peller wants to get married tomorrow, I believe he will, but behind the scenes, calm down. Just calm down,” she said.

The relationship has drawn public attention not only because of their content but also due to their young age and unconventional public displays. Jarvis is 23, while Peller is 20.