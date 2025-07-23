The Just Cop of Kerala

Roy N S Sukumaran, who currently serves as Sub inspector at Muttom Police station, is a well- to do public servant.

He makes the order of the society more applicable to the common man using his wide range of policing and patrolling to ensure the dignity of the individual is upholding.

Roy who hails from Idukki, in Kerala entered the service and worked in many capacities in different district- levels.

Sub-inspector Roy is always cheerful in approach to solve the problems faced in the society and the manner in which he does makes me admirable and also fear among the wrong-doers.

He is efficient in his way of addressing each issue the public faces and manages to make a beautiful smile for social well-being.

This family man is also a hard-toiler and his uniqueness in criminal investigation takes his name to make a different approach to policing. He is always fighting for the society and working towards his goal of achieving a decent society in Kerala.

Sidharth P K