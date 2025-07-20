Latest Transfer Buzz: Premier League Stars in High Demand as Clubs Rebuild Ahead of New Season

The summer window heats up in Europe as statement signings are made by top clubs,

Several top clubs have made statement signings with the summer window heating up in Europe as they aim to strengthen their squads before the new campaign. From Liverpool’s pursuit of new attacking talent to Arsenal’s string of signings, below is a rundown of the latest transfer news making the headlines from The News Chronicle.

As the European summer transfer window is in full swing, top clubs across the continent are working day and night to reorganize their squads with top targets and splash out offers. From Manchester United and Liverpool to Juventus, the battle for top attacking assets is heating up in a flash, with familiar Premier League heroes commanding hefty attention throughout the continent.

Manchester United have been keen to make the goals on signing attacking reinforcements and Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford had a new bid of £65 million, with £5 million in performance-bonus bonuses. United are clearly keen to give their frontline a revamp and Mbeumo, performing at top level for the Bees, is near or at the summit of United’s wish list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will battle to sign French forward Hugo Ekitike. The youngster has reportedly expressed interest in a move to Anfield, and Liverpool will try. This comes after Newcastle United tabled a club-record bid of £70 million for Ekitike, which was turned down, and the Magpies are now considering other options like Brentford wing Yoane Wissa.

Italian giants are making offers to Premier League legends in Italy. Juventus have now joined Barcelona in being extremely keen on signing Marcus Rashford. Italian giants have made approaches to United winger Jadon Sancho, whose United future is in doubt after a woeful season.

Also in the headlines is Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, with whom Inter Milan is also in talks. The one of Serie A’s top performers, Lookman may well be on the move sooner rather than later if talks are successful.

Another Manchester United target who is being considered is Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. AC Milan have been rumored to have an interest, with their management considering internally the possibility of bringing the young forward to the San Siro as part of their front-line rebuild.

With the new campaign around the corner, clubs are in a frantic hurry to complete their business. From big bids to cleverly negotiated transfer transactions, the market for transfers is buzzing with activity, and Premier League players are at the head of the biggest clubs in Europe’s shopping list. Further twists in store within the next two days are in the form of changing transfer deals and new names being brought into the mix.