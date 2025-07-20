Telecom Industry Faces Growing Threat from Vandalism and Infrastructure Destruction

Nigeria’s telecommunication industry players are raising the alarm as an alarming increase in vandalism and sabotage is repeatedly undermining Nigeria’s digital spine. Speaking on behalf of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), players raised the red flag on escalating sabotage of key telecom infrastructure, pointing out that the constant attacks risk derailing Nigeria’s digital development journey and stunting economic growth.

There has been a rise in destruction cases across various states, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Osun, Imo, Ekiti, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory, between May and July 2025, stated Chairman of ALTON Engr. Gbenga Adebayo. The cases have led to enormous service outages, complete communication blackout, and extended downtime for millions of subscribers.

Service disruption is not the only thing at risk. These are a blatant attack on infrastructure within the subcategory of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), bringing telecom assets under national protection through legislation. In the face of such classification, theft and pilferage are on the rise. Telecom towers are being hijacked for essential parts like batteries, power cables, fiber optic cables, rectifiers, diesel generators, and solar panels. These are the drivers that are critical in ensuring sustained connectivity, powering security networks, facilitating financial transactions, and providing emergency response systems.

The issue is also made worse by the fact that there is an extremely active black market in which stolen telecoms equipment is being marketed for use in local inverters and generators. Stolen diesel from base stations is also being marketed in the black market. ALTON has cautioned the public that it is promoting crime by using such products.

In addition to theft, the operators are also facing infrastructural breakdown due to frequent roadwork and civil engineering. Roadside trenching has led to accidental destruction of underground cables, resulting in additional economic loss and service disruption.

ALTON has made a clarion call on the government and security authorities to intervene urgently. It has called on the Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigeria Police, DSS, NSCDC, and other stakeholders to act fast. The association feels that the digital economy of Nigeria, security infrastructure, and economic stability are threatened.

In a move to promote public cooperation, ALTON applauded the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for setting up a reporting mechanism whereby the public reports suspicious activities through the portal protect@ncc.gov.ng or through the hot line 622.

While federal regulations have long acknowledged telecom infrastructure as vital, enforcement has been lax. Earlier statements, recently issued as of 2020 and 2024, have not dissuaded acts of sabotage. In securing Nigeria’s digital future and building investor confidence in the tech sector, collective national action is now necessary.