Obasanjo Slams Galadima Over Fulani Remark on Late Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has responded to controversial comments made by Buba Galadima, a prominent member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who claimed that the late Muhammadu Buhari was brought to power to protect the Fulani ethnic group.

Galadima made the statement shortly after news broke that Buhari had died in a private clinic in London.

He said, “Buhari was brought to power to keep the Fulani alive,” suggesting that ethnic loyalty was a major reason behind Buhari’s rise to the presidency in 2015.

In a statement released through his media office on Saturday night, July 19, 2025, Obasanjo described Galadima’s remarks as “reckless and divisive.” He warned that such comments could harm national unity, especially during a time of mourning.

“This is not the time for ethnically charged narratives. Buhari was Nigeria’s president, not just a Fulani president. Reducing his legacy to tribal identity is unfair both to the country and to his memory,” Obasanjo stated.

He called on political leaders and citizens to focus on healing and reflection, rather than promoting ethnic divisions.

Obasanjo also expressed his condolences to the Buhari family and urged Nigerians to remember the former president’s service to the nation.

As the country continues to mourn, tributes have continued to pour in from leaders both within and outside Nigeria, acknowledging Buhari’s long career in public service and his impact on the nation.