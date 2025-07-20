Amamgbo emerges ADC Candidate for Anambra South Senatorial Election

Barr Chidi Amamgbo has emerged the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC for the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial Election.

Amamgbo, a seasoned legal practitioner and community leader from Ihiala, emerged during the primary election of the party for the election held on Saturday in Nnewi.

At the primary election, which was held in a peaceful environment, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Amamgbo unanimously emerged via a voice vote by delegates of the party drawn from the 7 local governments areas comprising the Senatorial zone.

Addressing the party delegates, the State Chairman of ADC, Patrick Obianyo said the party has reformed and now offers a platform that can salvage the country from its present unpalatable socio-economic condition, and usher in a new era of betterment and people-driven governance.

According to Obianyo, the primary was well contested, but other aspirants opted to step down for Barr Amamgbo, considering his pedigree and vision for the people of the zone.

Also speaking, a former Presidential Candidate of the party, Godson Okoye, who spoke on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party, said the party is fielding a tested and trusted candidate, who can represent the Anambra South people and bring back dividends of democracy to the people.

He expressed confidence that the delegates of the party have made the right choice and all that remains is for the people of the sone to affirm the mandate through their votes and the zone will be better for it.

Acknowledging the mandate of the party delegates, Barr Amamgbo said his foray in politics was borne out of the desire to engender genuine change in the governance of the nation, by standing firmly with the people, to whom the actual power belongs to.

He expressed appreciation to the party’s delegates for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag in the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial election, assuring them that the confidence reposed in him is not misplaced.

“I am aggrieved, just like every other Nigerian, facing the avoidable hardship we are going through in Nigeria today.

“I believe that my people, the people of Anambra South, just like every Nigerian, deserve better than they are getting and that’s why I am interested in engendering a change in the nation’s polity, through quality representation at the Red Chambers.

“When I get to the Red Chambers, there will be a visible change. I will not be an Abuja senator, because I am homegrown. I know the plights of my people, from poverty, poor health healthcare, poor access to agric and commerce credits, to insecurity.

“I give you my word that I will not disappoint you and I will show you a different type of representation, away from what you have seen from the present crop of people in the nation’s politics, who are recycled old politicians, who have no solution to the problems of the people,” Amamgbo promised.

He maintained that the ADC offers Nigerians a breath of fresh air from the deceitful pattern of politics they are used to.

Amamgbo paid glowing tribute to the former senator representing the zone, the late Ifeanyi Ubah, noting that the zone felt the impact of his ration at the Red Chambers.

He urged the ADC delegates to deepen their campaigns in their wards, to ensure that the party wins the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial election.

“I urge you to go back to your wards and polling units, to spread this message of hope that the ADC has come to salvage the country.

“We are not happy with the way the country is being run, and we want to bring a genuine change that the people can feel. But this can only come to fruition if we intensify efforts to convince our people that the ADC is the way forward.

“Come August 16, 2025, let us make a bold statement that we are tired and want genuine change,” Amamgbo urged.