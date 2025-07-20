ADC Blast Tinubu Over Failed Electricity Promise, Cites Rising Tariffs and Grid Collapses

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to fulfill his campaign promise to improve electricity supply in Nigeria.

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, reminded the president of his promise to provide Nigerians with stable, uninterrupted power within four years.

He referred to an old campaign video where Tinubu vowed to end estimated electricity billing and ensure round-the-clock power supply nationwide.

Abdullahi wrote, “Good morning, Nigerians. Today, we want to remind President Tinubu that he promised us 24/7 electricity. Yes, that’s right he made the promise himself.”

He pointed out several issues in the power sector since Tinubu took office. According to him, electricity tariffs have increased by 240%, and the national grid has collapsed 12 times.

He added that over 90 million Nigerians still do not have access to electricity, and many people only get 4 to 6 hours of power each day under the current Band A–E system.

“In rural areas, most of Nigeria’s 50 million families remain completely disconnected from the grid and have no access to electricity,” Abdullahi said. He criticized the government for lacking any major power sector reform, a clear action plan, or a sense of urgency, even though the administration is already halfway through its term.

“Millions of Nigerians still rely on mobile kiosks to charge their phones and spend a lot of money fueling generators. Where is the promised light? What happened to the commitment? How long must Nigerians remain in darkness?” he asked.

He ended by quoting Tinubu’s own campaign words: “If I don’t give you electricity, don’t vote for me.” Abdullahi responded, saying, “Nigerians are listening, and in 2027, we will remember that promise.”

Photo, ADC Interim National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi