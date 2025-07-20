Troops Repel Boko Haram Terrorist Attack in Monguno, Recover Weapons and Supplies

Troops of Sector 3 under Operation Hadin Kai have repelled an attempted terrorist infiltration into Monguno town through the Charlie 15 route in Borno State.

According to sources who spoke to The News Chronicle on Sunday Morning, the attack happened around 2:55 a.m. but was quickly countered by alert soldiers who engaged the attackers in a gun battle.

During the terrorists’ retreat, troops followed their path and discovered blood stains, indicating that some of the attackers may have been injured.

Recovered items from the scene include seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a PKT machine gun belt, an empty AK-47 magazine, an RPG bomb, a pack of spaghetti, and a pair of slippers.

No soldier was harmed in the encounter, and the terrorists fled into the bush without further contact.