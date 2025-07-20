Senator Buba Rubbishes Claims of Senate Approval for New States

Senator Shehu Buba, who chairs the Senate Committee on Security and represents Bauchi South under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed widespread reports claiming that the Senate has endorsed the creation of new states in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen in Bauchi on Sunday, Buba made it clear that the upper chamber has not yet held any discussions on the documents submitted by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

“The committee, mandated to review and amend the 1999 Constitution, collected submissions from public hearings across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones,” he said, noting that the session for the North-East region took place in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He stressed that the committee’s role is to engage Nigerians and various interest groups across the country, allowing them to voice their opinions and suggestions as part of the constitutional amendment process.

Reacting to the reports making the rounds, Buba said, “The reports circulating about the creation of new states are false and misleading. No decision has been made because the Senate has not yet resumed to deliberate on the reports submitted from the various zones.”

He urged Nigerians to ignore such unfounded claims, assuring that any decisions on constitutional matters, especially one as sensitive as state creation, would be taken transparently and with proper legislative procedure.

“The Senate will review the submissions, debate thoroughly, and only then announce any decisions taken,” he concluded.