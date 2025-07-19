Flood Alert: NOA kick-starts campaign in Gwagwalada

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has kick-started a sensitization campaign to members of Paiko-Kore Community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing the community, The Director-General of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the aim was to mitigate and checkmate flooding as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The One-Day Sensitisation Programme titled “Flood Notification and Mitigation in Gwagwalada Area Council”, was organised by NOA.

Issa-Onilu, who was represented by the Director of Environment, Climate and Energy, Mr Emeka Egbugara, said the event is part of NOA’s mandate of communicating government policies, programmes and activities.

According to him, flooding is very scaring and dangerous to experience, stressing that It does not discriminate or respect age.

“You may wish to recall that some months ago, NiMet, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA), and National Space Research and Development Agency (NASDA), had all predicted about unusual rainfall and flooding this year, 2025.

“In the Flooding forecast, it was warned that 27 States, 147 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and thousands of Communities are of High Risk of flooding between July to September, and October to November.

“The States to be affected include, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa-lbom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, lmo,Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“In the Federal Capital Territory, the high risk flood prone communities includes: Paikon, Gidan Maiaki, Kaida,Pai, and Pashi.

“For this reason, NOA deemed it necessary to flag-off this Sensitisation Campaign here at the Etsu’s Palace in Paikon -Kore, Gwagwalada,” Issa-Onilu said.

Also speaking, the Directors-General of NIHSA, Mr Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, said Gwagwalada being identified as one of the LGAs in the 2025 outlook that would experience flooding.

“This is due to a combination of factors, which include intense rainfall patterns, river systems, and rapid urban development.

“NIHSA is committed to ensuring that communities are not only aware of dangers associated with flooding but are also equipped with the knowledge and resources to effectively respond to the challenges.

Mohammed was represented at the event by a Deputy Director at NIHSA, Mr Aliyu Muhammed.

Similarly, the Director-General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, said the Agency foretell what the future weather and climate would look like by using sophisticated technologies and highly skilled manpower.

Anosike, represented by a Deputy Director, Mr Alao Adesino also added that the Agency uses emerging communication strategy to reach all Nigerians with the forecast information.

“As we commence our Flood Notification and Mitigation Campaign in FCT today, we want to assure our communities that our top priority is their safety and well-being.

“NiMet is committed to providing timely and accurate information to help you prepare for and respond to flood events,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director in charge of Erosion, Flood Coastal Zone Management in the Ministry of Environment, Mr Kunle Awojemila appreciated NOA for the Sensitisation to the Paikon-Kore Community which he described as “stakeholders”.

“This campaign represent a strong step forward in strengthening early warning lesson, promoting environmental stewardship and encouraging grassroot involvement in flood risk management.

“Please, when you get alert of flooding, move to a higher ground to help avoid being affected by the flood. We usually join hands with NOA and others to carry out Sensitisation. And in near future we may partner with this community,” he said.

The Etsu Dugo of Paikon-Kore, Mr Barwa Yusuf expressed delight over the notification and sensitisation by NOA.

Yusuf said the community annually experience drawing of youths of the community by flood water.

“Now that the Federal Government has remembered us and come down to talk to us; we should be patience, listen and adhere to whatever they are telling the community.

“The community members and all the neighbouring villages should be careful and avoid carrying out activities that would cause flood in the area, ” Yusuf said.

Participants at the event were all the district, wards heads and members of the community.