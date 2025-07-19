Minister urges Anambra University to lead National Campaign against sexual harassment

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba S’aid Ahmad has harped on the need for tertiary institutions in the country to make the campaign against sexual harassment a priority across the country.

Ahmad made the call during the maiden symposium tagged “UNIZIK declares war against Sexual Harassment/Assault, organized by the University’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Committee.

The Minister, represented by Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Prof Theresa Okoli submitted that sexual harassment in schools and higher institutions is a gross violation of human dignity.

According to her, such disposition undermines academic integrity, destroys trust and erodes the confidence of students, particularly young women, who come to the institutions in search of knowledge and a better future.

She expressed gladness that UNIZIK is not merely issuing a statement of intent but is mobilizing leadership, stakeholders and institutional workers to name, confront and eliminate the scourge.

“However, let UNIZIK not stand alone but lead a national movement. Together, let us say no more,” she pleaded.

She further remarked that the symposium reflects the deep yearning across educational institutions and the nation for safe, respectful and inclusive learning environments.

She said, “Let us raise our voices – report what we see, protect the vulnerable and hold our systems accountable. No more to silence. No more to impunity. No more to harassment. No more to abuse.”

The Minister said the Federal Government is committed to mainstreaming gender-sensitive frameworks across the education sector in line with the Renewed Hope agenda.

“We are also working with institutions like the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and the National University Commission, NUC, to ensure that sexual harassment policies are not only enacted but enforced.

“Let me also applaud the UNIZIK Gender Policy and urge other tertiary institutions to emulate this example by strengthening internal codes of conduct, supporting survivors and disciplining offenders decisively and transparently,” she said.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Carol Arinze-Umobi, noted sadly that the scope of sexual harassment is fast changing. “Traditionally, the stereotype of sexual harassment is that of a male harasser and a female victim.

“Today, the picture is disturbingly changing, with increasing cases of females harassing males, lesbian females harassing other females, and gay men harassing other men,” she lamented.

She recalled the constitution of a committee on sexual harassment in 2023 following increasing allegations of sexual harassment by male lecturers and students.

According to her, the committee came up with a university Policy Document on Sexual Harassment, which was considered and adopted by the management. “Today, it is the working documents guiding the university in matters of sexual harassment and allegations of sexual harassment are expeditiously dealt with.

“The theme – UNIZIK declares war against sexual harassment should not suggest a resurgence of sexual harassment in the university, but rather a strengthening of our firm resolve to keep it up the university,” the Acting VC clarified.

In a keynote speech, Commissioner for Education, in Anambra State, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, noted that sexual harassment is pervasive in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, with victims often too silenced by fear, stigma, and threats to honour.

“Perpetrators are shielded by weak systems, lack of political will, and, of course, cultural normalization of ideas. This is a national emergency. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“But how can education be inclusive when some students, especially women and girls, are made to feel obscene, objectified, and poisonous? We must integrate SDG4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education beyond the traditional confines of infrastructure and condominiums,” the Commissioner said.

The Chairperson, Sexual Harassment/Assault Committee, Dr Nneka Umejiaku, said the symposium was packaged to break culture of silence and prevent sexual harassment in academic environment.

The event, which featured awards of recognition to the Minister and other dignitaries, was spiced with talk shows, music rendition, drama, comical, and cultural dance.