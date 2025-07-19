Kaduna Police Ban Peter Obi Birthday Rally Over Security Concerns

The Kaduna State Police Command has stopped a planned rally by supporters of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The rally was reportedly organized to celebrate Obi’s birthday.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the command said it received intelligence reports that some criminal groups were planning to infiltrate and hijack the rally. These groups, according to the police, could use the event to cause violence and disrupt public peace.

The police also stated that all political rallies and gatherings in the state remain suspended until the official campaign period begins, as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The rally was scheduled to take place on the same day that several political parties are holding their primary elections for upcoming bye-elections.

The police said the rally would clash with these primaries and might lead to confusion, tension, and possible violence.

Organisers of the rally were advised to cancel the event to avoid any risk to public safety. The police warned that anyone who defies this directive could face legal consequences.

The Kaduna State Police Command emphasized its duty to protect lives and property and urged everyone to obey the law to maintain peace in the state.