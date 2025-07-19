Plastic, Poisonous Or Persistent, You Have Your Match!   

When scientists are pragmatic, we see no comics, theatrics or cosmetics.

We see them break down barriers, long polymer chains found in plastics.

We see them identify fungi that can colonize and degrade plastic polymers.

“Go ahead, ecologists” We urge forest and sea plastic collectors and roamers.

There is a huge sense and taste of triumph in our hearts, that is how it feels

like when a magic mushroom grows in oxygen- starved settings like landfills!

Can it be a key to plastic pollution? The fungus that says, “Plastic, you’re food,

and, I’m your foodie.” We hear you, pestalotiopsis microspora, you’re real and good.

A vital discovery whose part of success rests on your insatiable appetite for plastic!

No wonder, scientists, naturalists and climate activists are elated and enthusiastic.