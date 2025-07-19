Pass Unexplained Wealth Bill, MURIC Tells NASS

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to pass the unexplained wealth bill without further delay. This was sequel to the call made by the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the NASS on the same subject.

The Islamic human rights organization argued that the unexplained wealth bill is capable of exposing corruption in public and private places, thereby eradicating profligacy or reducing it to its barest minimum if the bill becomes law.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, 19th July, 2025 by the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said further:

“The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, recently called on the National Assembly (NASS) to pass the unexplained wealth bill into law (https://crimechannels.com/pass-unexplained-wealth-bill-efcc-chairman-tells-national-assembly/)

“This is not only a call in the right direction but also a call to action. So many kleptomaniacs, yahoo yahoo boys, kidnappers, armed robbers, etc escape detection due to the absence of this particular law.

“The bill will make probity and accountability mandatory with little effort on the part of the law enforcement agencies. The existing corruption laws are so weak that it is unable to compel accountability.

“We therefore call on the NASS to rescue the nation from the abyss of moral debauchery by hearkening to the call of the EFCC chairman to pass the unexplained wealth bill into law.”