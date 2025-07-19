Prince Harry Reaffirms His Mother’s Legacy in Angola’s Minefields

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has brought joy and purpose to a remote village in Cuito Cuanavale, Angola, as he took part in a children’s landmine safety class. The visit wasn’t just about meeting children,it was a powerful continuation of the late Princess Diana’s legacy, championing the efforts of The HALO Trust, the world’s largest landmine clearance organization.

Nearly three decades after his mother walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Prince Harry stood near Africa’s largest minefield, engaging directly with families who still face the lingering dangers of Angola’s civil war, which ended in 2002. Speaking in Portuguese, the Duke echoed simple, life-saving phrases like “Stop, go back, and tell your elders”, helping children understand how to avoid the deadly remnants of conflict that continue to endanger their lives.

“Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school,” Prince Harry said. “Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.”

He praised Angola’s continued dedication to demining efforts, saying:

“The Angolan government’s continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO’s success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country.”

The Duke of Sussex, 40, delivers life-saving mine awareness messages to local children

The statistics are sobering. Since 2008, over 60,000 people have been killed or injured by landmines in Angola, with the real number believed to be higher. Despite HALO’s progress, clearing more than 120,000 landmines and 100,000 bombs,the threat remains real: at least 80 Angolans have died from landmines in just the last five years.

More than 1,000 minefields still scatter the country, including areas along the Lobito Corridor, a key railway connecting Angola to the mineral-rich regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Prince Harry’s visit also included a high-level meeting in Luanda with President João Lourenço, where a renewed three-year agreement between the Angolan government and The HALO Trust was discussed. Later, he attended a reception hosted by the British Embassy, where he met business leaders and encouraged continued humanitarian collaboration.

The visit is a continuation of Harry’s impactful 2019 journey to Angola, where he retraced his mother’s steps and witnessed how formerly mined land had been transformed into thriving communities.

James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust, emphasized the significance of the moment:

“We are hugely grateful to President Lourenço for his leadership and to the Duke of Sussex for his personal commitment to HALO’s work in Angola. This new contract is an important step forward in our mission to make Angola mine-free.”

Since beginning operations in Angola in 1994, The HALO Trust has cleared an area equivalent to 7,000 football pitches. The organization is also focused on protecting the Okavango headwaters, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and essential water source for over one million people.

Prince Harry’s visit was not just symbolic, it was an urgent call to action, a moment of connection with children on the frontlines of danger, and a renewed spotlight on the global mission to rid the world of landmines.