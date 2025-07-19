Nine Killed, Seven Injured in Deadly Crash on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

At least nine passengers died and seven others were injured in a terrible road accident on the Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Friday.

The Borno State commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Usman Muhammad, confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri.

Muhammad said the victims included five men, one woman, two boys, and one girl. Seven others were hurt in the crash.

The accident involved two vehicles a Toyota Hummer bus operated by Borno Express and a commercial trailer.

Eight passengers died at the scene, while one later died at a specialist hospital. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash,” Muhammad said.

He also advised drivers to always be careful on the road to prevent such tragedies.