Legal Expert Maxwell Opara Slams Renaming of UNIMAID After Buhari

During an interview with Arise Television and Monitored by The News Chronicle on Friday night, legal practitioner Dr. Maxwell Opara Blast the Federal Executive Council’s decision to rename the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) after former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described the move as a disrespect to the university’s legacy and questioned the justification for naming an academic institution after the former president.

Opara, who recently earned his PhD, expressed disappointment over the announcement, saying many Nigerians still question Buhari’s performance in office.

He argued that naming a university after him undermines the idea of recognizing individuals based on merit.

“Why associate President Buhari with a university?” he asked. “There are parks, railway stations, or military barracks that could be named after him. Naming a university after him is an insult. Personally, I thank God I’ve completed my education. I wouldn’t want my children or relatives holding a certificate from a university named after Muhammadu Buhari.”

Opara emphasized that national honors should reflect meaningful contributions to the sector being recognized. “We should do things the right way. Why haven’t we honored the first professor the university produced, or the first student to graduate with a first class? These are the people who deserve recognition.”