Tinubu Honors Late Dantata, Hails Him as a Man of Integrity

President Bola Tinubu on Friday visited Kano to pay his respects to the late businessman and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, describing him as a man who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria.

Speaking during the condolence visit to the Dantata family, Tinubu praised the late industrialist for his integrity, humility, and generosity.

“He gave so much of himself to the service of our country and its people,” the President said.

A statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shared details of the visit. The statement was titled, “In Kano, President Tinubu pays tribute to Aminu Dantata’s philanthropy, integrity.”

Aminu Dantata passed away on June 28, 2025, in Dubai at the age of 94. He was buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, on July 1.

President Tinubu said the visit was a personal one, emphasizing his close relationship with the late Dantata.

“He wasn’t just a respected figure; he was like family to me,” Tinubu said.

The President recalled receiving blessings and prayers from Dantata during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

“I visited him before the election to seek his prayers. He blessed me and promised his support. I wanted to return the gesture by visiting him again, but instead, he came to Abuja. That shows the kind of person he was humble and sincere,” he added.

President Tinubu described Dantata as someone who always looked out for others and lived with compassion.

“If friendship and kindness exist in the hereafter, Dantata will be there helping the hungry and caring for the sick,” he said.

He offered prayers for the Dantata family, the people of Kano, and the entire nation, asking Allah to grant the late businessman Aljannah Firdaus (the highest level of paradise).

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State also spoke during the visit, thanking the President for his support during the mourning period.

He recalled that Tinubu had sent a high level delegation, led by the Minister of Defence, to attend the funeral in Saudi Arabia.

Tajudeen Dantata, the eldest son of the deceased, expressed gratitude to the President on behalf of the family.

“We truly appreciate your presence and support. You were close to our father during his lifetime, and you’ve honored him even in death,” he said.

He assured the President that the family would continue to uphold the values and legacy of their late father.