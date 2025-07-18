Happening Now: President Tinubu Visits Kano to Mourn Late Business Icon Aminu Dantata

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Kano State to pay his respects following the death of renowned businessman and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

According to a statement shared by the Governor’s Media Aide, Honourable Ibrahim Adam, the President was warmly received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The visit was mainly to offer condolences to the government and the family of the late Aminu Dantata, whose death marks the loss of a highly respected philanthropist and influential figure in Northern Nigeria’s business landscape.

President Tinubu’s arrival was accompanied by tight security and a large presence of top government officials, political allies, and traditional leaders.

However, the absence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje an influential politician from Kano sparked discussions across social and political platforms, considering the importance of the condolence visit.