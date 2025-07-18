NiMet Reaffirms Commitment to Food Security During Visit by Sahel Drought Committee

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has reaffirmed its support for the Food and Nutrition Security Information System (FNSIS) as part of its ongoing commitment to combating food insecurity and climate-related challenges in Nigeria and the West African region.

This assurance was given during a courtesy visit to NiMet headquarters in Abuja by a delegation from the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), led by Mr. Williams Massaoud.

Prof. Charles Anosike, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), highlighted the agency’s crucial role in early warning systems, disaster risk reduction, and food security. He emphasized that NiMet’s partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has enabled the downscaling of seasonal forecasts to farmers, empowering them to make climate-smart agricultural decisions that improve productivity and resilience.

“NiMet is committed to promoting a coordinated and science-driven approach to predict, prepare for, and respond to food and climate shocks,” Prof. Anosike stated. He also shared progress on the National Framework for Early Warning and Early Action, developed with guidance from the WMO, aimed at enhancing collaboration among institutions tackling disaster risk, food security, and climate resilience.

The NiMet boss assured the delegation that the framework would be shared with all relevant stakeholders to foster synergy, avoid duplication of efforts, and strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to food and climate-related emergencies.

In response, Mr. Massaoud commended NiMet for its vital role in providing climate services and stressed the importance of integrating meteorological data into the broader food and nutrition security systems. He noted that the visit was part of the PRISISAN Project — an initiative focused on strengthening and innovating food and nutrition security information systems in the Sahel and West Africa to enable more effective food crisis management.

According to Mr. Massaoud, the visiting mission includes representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Cadre Harmonisé Taskforce, and other development partners united in the fight against food and nutrition insecurity.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Anosike emphasized the importance of collaborative, data-driven action. “Tackling food insecurity requires a coordinated and integrated information system that supports evidence-based policymaking and long-term resilience. We look forward to working with all stakeholders toward this common goal,” he said.

The meeting marks a significant step forward in fostering regional cooperation and integrating climate data into sustainable food security planning.