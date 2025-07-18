NOA Urges FCT Flood Prone Communities to Take Precautionary Measures

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has issued a strong warning to high-risk flood-prone communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), urging them to take urgent precautionary measures to reduce the risk of flooding and prevent possible disasters.

The call was made during a one-day sensitisation programme held at the Etsu Palace in Paikon Kore community, Gwagwalada Area Council. The event, themed “Flood Notification and Mitigation in Gwagwalada Area Council,” was organized in response to recent flooding forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Speaking at the event, the Director General of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa Onilu, represented by Mr. Emeka Egbugara, Director of Environment, Climate and Energy, emphasized the urgency of the campaign. He identified five communities in Gwagwalada Paikon, Gidan Maiaki, Kaida, Pai, and Pashi as areas most vulnerable to flooding.

“Flooding does not discriminate or respect age; it is a serious threat to life and property,” Issa Onilu said. “If you receive a flood alert, do not hesitate. Move to higher ground immediately and avoid crossing flooded roads, no matter the height of your vehicle.”

Issa Onilu referenced recent predictions by NiMet, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), which warned of intense rainfall and flooding across 27 states and 147 Local Government Areas (LGAs) between July and November 2025. The forecast has placed thousands of communities, including the FCT, at high risk.

He reiterated NOA’s commitment to proactive public sensitization, saying the agency would continue to alert vulnerable communities and provide them with the information needed to take timely action.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Umar Mohammed, Director General of NIHSA, represented by Mr. Aliyu Muhammed, a Deputy Director, identified Gwagwalada as one of the LGAs listed in the 2025 flood outlook due to a combination of environmental and human factors such as intense rainfall, river systems, and rapid urbanization.

“Effective flood management requires collaboration,” he said. “NIHSA is committed to working hand in hand with NOA and other stakeholders to ensure communities are fully equipped with the knowledge and resources to respond to flood-related challenges.”

On his part, the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, represented by Deputy Director Mr. Alao Adesino, explained that the agency is deploying advanced technology and skilled manpower to issue detailed weather and climate forecasts.

“NiMet is no longer just warning the public, we now forecast what the weather will do,” Anosike said. “This ensures early action from stakeholders and helps communities prepare in advance.”

The Ministry of Environment, represented by Mr. Kunle Awojemila, Deputy Director in charge of Erosion, Flood, and Coastal Zone Management, lauded NOA for taking the initiative to bring flood awareness directly to the grassroots.

Community leaders also expressed appreciation for the intervention. The Etsu Dugo of Paikon Kore, Mr. Barwa Yusuf, described the sensitization as timely and life-saving.

“For years, our community has suffered annual loss of lives and property due to floods. Now that the Federal Government has remembered us, we will listen and comply with the safety instructions,” he said.

The programme was attended by district ward heads, local stakeholders, and members of the affected communities, marking a significant step in building grassroots resilience against climate-related disasters in the FCT.