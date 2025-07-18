JUST IN: Labour Party Holds Crucial NEC Meeting, Moves to Restructure Ahead of 2027

The Labour Party, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, is currently holding a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In attendance are key stakeholders, including Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, his deputy Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and top party chieftains.

Top on the agenda is the inauguration of an interim National Working Committee (NWC) to pilot the party’s affairs pending a national convention.

Also expected is the formation of key strategic committees, including one to oversee a nationwide membership revalidation drive and another to coordinate upcoming party congresses.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, is present at the meeting, while the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Sylvester Ejiofor, is represented.

Insiders describe the meeting as a major step in the party’s rebuilding efforts ahead of future political battles.