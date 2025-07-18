Tinubu’s Final Gift to Buhari: A Burial of Dignity, A Message of Unity

There are moments in a nation’s life when politics must bow to the dignity of honour, and the present is humbled by the weight of history. In the solemn silence that followed the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria watched as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rose—not just as the Commander-in-Chief—but as a man of loyalty, gratitude, and statesmanship.

In a world where the dead are often remembered only in whispers, Tinubu made sure Buhari’s name thundered through the chambers of the Federal Executive Council and echoed in the soul of the nation. This was not just a burial. It was a statement. A deeply philosophical gesture. A reminder that in leadership, what outlives us is not our office, but the honour we receive from those who truly understood us.

Buhari was not a perfect man. No leader is. But he stood as a symbol of discipline, sacrifice, and patriotism. And in Tinubu’s graceful honouring of him, we saw something more profound than protocol—we saw respect for history and a conscious preservation of national memory.

President Tinubu did not just send wreaths and release statements. He showed up. He brought the weight of his presidency to bear on Buhari’s legacy. He united the living around the memory of the departed. It was a philosophical dialogue between the past and the present, telling Nigerians and the world: “This man mattered. And those who serve this nation will never be forgotten.”

Facebook user HasSan Kyarimi captured this well:

> “Your love and respect for Buhari and the nation is clean and clear… Mr President, there is a living lesson in the life and death of Muhammadu Buhari—wherefore do your very best in righting the past and current wrongs to your capacity.”

Another, David, wrote:

> “Tinubu is known for being there for people. Loyalty is everything to him. Let us call a spade a spade.”

This was echoed by many Nigerians online:

“Jagaban really tried, I was moved.” – Habib

“Tinubu for honoring FPMB, this way, we the followers will honor him come 2027.” – Aminu

“President Tinubu’s Honour… is a reflection of true leadership.” – Lawal Kawumi

“We Northerners shall vote you again for another 4 years.” – Diallo Ahmad

Whether political or philosophical, the reactions reveal something deep: in a fragmented nation, President Tinubu chose unity. In a cynical age, he chose dignity. In a noisy polity, he offered silence and solemnity.

This, more than anything, is leadership. It is proof that loyalty is not just a political currency—it is a moral compass. In choosing to stand for Buhari in death, Tinubu has stood for Nigeria in truth.

Let us not reduce this moment to partisan rhetoric. As one user wisely said:

> “The honour shown is massive and should be devoid of politics.”

Indeed, this is beyond Emilokan. It is Emi-lo-nkan-lo-ri—it is now legacy that sits on the throne.

May the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR rest in perfect peace.

And may President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be remembered not just for how he governed, but for how he honoured.