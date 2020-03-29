APSON distributes 10,000 hand sanitizers, gloves, face masks to Anambra traders

As part of its efforts at reducing the burden of COVID-19 in Anambra State, a Non-governmental Organisation, the Anti-Piracy Society of Nigeria (APSON) has distributed 10000 hand sanitizers, hand gloves and face masks to traders in parts of the state.

The exercise which took the organization to markets such as Eke Awka, Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu, Oye-agu Abagana, Afor Igwe Ogidi, Oye Olisa, Afor Nkpor, also witnessed sensitization activities on the Coronavirus threat and safety habit to be adopted.

Also during the visits, traders asked questions and answers were provided on grey areas concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking after the exercise, the Director-General of APSON, Comrade Frank Uduonu said the gesture is part of ways they are contributing towards supporting efforts by government and the International community to fight the deadly scourge.

“As a non-governmental organization that believes in service to humanity, we recognize the fact that these are trying times for our people. All over the world, the challenge is on and we cannot deny the fact that this is happening. Yesterday, we recorded two cases of the virus in neighbouring Enugu State and it is a worrying sign for us at APSON, hence, the need to undertake this activity,” Uduonu explained.

Acknowledging the huge financial implication of acquiring the relief materials, the APSON DG maintained that what the people need at this point is a genuine commitment from their leaders towards tackling the problem.

“We call on our leaders to rise to the challenge and do the needful. They should not wait until the election period to start sharing rice and other things. The leaders should exhibit genuine concern for the welfare of their people now by assisting them to acquire these relief materials they need to stay safe. The time to act is now. I beckon on our politicians that this is the time to show their constituents love, not only when you want to contest the election,” he suggested.

He called on religious leaders to also join the campaign and ensure that their congregation remains safe.

According to him, “the moment they start doing the needful, the price of all these will surely come down for the poor to afford it. We also admonish our people to learn to share with the less privileged among them. Some families cannot feed unless they go out for the day. With the closure of markets and directive for the people to stay at home, things are going to be very tough for them. That is why we preach love at this time.”

Some of the traders who received the relief materials, Mike Okeke, Nonye Offor and Ifeoma Dim, expressed appreciation to APSON for leading by example.

They also revealed their willingness to comply with the directives on how to make use of the items to stay safe for themselves and their loved ones.